Lerato Mvelase teared up speaking about her latest gig in a now-viral video on social media

The actress and now radio presenter is the latest edition to the Power FM family, an opportunity she said she had waited for many years

Her emotional reaction sparked an outpouring of love and support from her fans and peers, who sang her praises and congratulated her in the comment section

Lerato Mvelase got emotional as she spoke about her radio gig. Images: lerato_mvelase

Source: Instagram

Renowned actress Lerato Mvelase was emotional as she spoke about her new role as a radio presenter.

During her first show on Power FM on Sunday, 1 March 2026, the Marked actress described the opportunity as an answered prayer, having waited years to finally get her turn.

"This chapter of my life is something I know I waited for many years. Sometimes we do other things, thinking that some things are not for us, but God always has a different plan."

Having recently obtained her MBA, Lerato opened up about the bittersweet reality of her journey, admitting there were seasons where her hardest work seemed to go unnoticed. Her message to listeners was one of faith: "Humble yourself under His righteous hand" and keep pushing.

She reminded her audience that when the timing is right, the right doors will open and the right people will appear to elevate you to your destiny.

She went on to thank the station for their belief in her, saying, despite the gig not being what she saw for herself at this point in her career, she credited God and her ancestors for aligning her with the opportunity.

As the new host of Power Perspective, Lerato looks forward to connecting with the listeners and hearing their thoughts on the socio-political landscape of South Africa.

"We want to bring the human aspect of our life experiences. We can't run away from the politics, economics or the social injustice of the country. How do we humanise our experiences?"

Using her years of media experience and her love for the community, Lerato is ready to tackle today's tough issues. She is committed to having honest, meaningful conversations that truly matter to her listeners.

She joins her brother, former rapper ProVerb, as another powerful voice in the South African broadcasting landscape.

Fans are encouraged to tune into the Power Perspective on Sundays, from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Watch Lerato Mvelase's video below.

Social media reacts to Lerato Mvelase's video

Fans and peers were moved by Lerato Mvelase's emotional reaction. Read some of their comments below.

Singer Brenda Mtambo said:

"Deserved. Earned. Aligned. You belong there, congratulations, Lerato."

Actress Bridget Masinga showed love to Lerato Mvelase:

"Oh, @lerato_mvelase, sis wami. Your story holds such power, such grace and dignity, sis. This is your blessed era bestowed upon you through hard work, dedication, sacrifice and constant belief - you deserve it all. And don’t ever let them tell you that vulnerability isn’t for radio, they would be SO wrong. Lead with your heart, and the audiences will follow."

Radio and TV presenter Hulisani Ravele wrote:

"Congratulations, loved one, and all the best! What a gift you are to the station and the listeners."

whisperedloom posted:

"She’s in her element. Looking forward to this journey ahead."

Fans and peers celebrated Lerato Mvelase's new gig on Power FM. Image: powerfm_987

Source: Instagram

