South African radio personality ProVerb has recently taken to X (Twitter) to celebrate his sister Lerato Mvelase

The Netflix's Marked actress has bagged her MBA at the Regenesys school and has officially graduated

Social media peeps congratulated the actress and her brother for being good examples to the community

ProVerb celebrated 'Marked' actress Lerato Mvelase after completing her MBA. Image: ProVerbMusic, Lerato_Mvelase

South African popular siblings ProVerb and Lerato Mvelase are academic GOALS! The duo recently tugged at heartstrings after rap star ProVerb penned a sweet message to his sister.

Taking to X (Twitter), ProVerb announced that the Netflix's Marked actress has bagged her MBA. This achievement put a smile on the muso's face, who also expressed interest in pursuing his MBA, and he made sure to let her know that.

ProVerb celebrates sister Lerato

Veteran actress Lerato Mvelase studied for her MBA at the Regenesys school, and she recently graduated. The rap star penned a message to her, expressing how proud he is of her.

The Metro FM radio star said Mvelase is an inspiration, not only to him, but to legions of people.

"Huge congratulations to my sister Lerato Mvelase on completing her MBA and officially graduating this evening! What an incredible year it has been for you, filled with hard work, determination, and milestones that inspire us all. Your journey is a true reminder that perseverance pays off and that greatness is achieved one step at a time. Proud is an understatement; you are an inspiration to me, to our family, and to so many others who look up to you."

The star has always been candid about her childhood adversities. This made her more relatable among her fanbase.

Actress Lerato Mvelase made her family proud after completing her MBA. Image: Oupa Bopape

Social media peeps were extremely proud of Mvelase, and they applauded the duo for setting an example.

@Bhelekazi_13 congratulated:

"Hayibo, congratulations to the most awesome actress. I didn't know that y'all are related. I love you both."

@paulamosopa1 shared:

"Congratulations to Lerato and to you as well for making education fashionable."

@tshikane_tumi reminisced:

"Your mom was my lecturer at Unibo, she inspired me, she once said le tsa morago dinku dia fitlha, what a great woman, May her soul continue to rest well."

@vanDerSpike gushed:

"My baby brother, who was 15 years old at the time, said this lady is marriage material. He just loves her. Every time I see her, I remember that I love her too, she is a calm soul."

@GENEVIE16902842 appaluded:

"You guys are real Bookworms, Ntatemoholo Tsatsi's genes are eating, Congratulations."

@lesegoth exclaimed:

"Congratulations to Lerato! It was a blessed night, and Dr. Vivian is the best MC ever. The graduation isn't complete until we sing 'Ntate Nthekele Sanamarela.'"

Lerato Mvelase on cutting off her family

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Lerato Mvelase opened up about cutting off her family at age 40.

In a viral video, Mvelase explained in detail why she cut them off. A part of her message reads: "When I turned 40, I had to cut people, and many, many people in my family. It was a thing where I realised that all I ever do is give, give and give, and I never receive anything back. I never received that phone call from somebody saying How are you doing?"

