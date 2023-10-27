Lerato Mvelase's story from rough childhood to success in the entertainment industry in Mzansi is one for the books

The Icala actress spoke about this more in-depth on DJ Fresh's podcast What A Week (WAW)

Mvelase expressed pride in her journey and how she became successful, saying her upbringing played a huge role in that

Lerato Mvelase went through a lot in her childhood, but her success so far brings joy to her. Image: @lerato_mvelase

Our Mzansi celebs rarely allow themselves a moment of vulnerability when discussing their rough upbringing. Lerato Mvelase was a guest on DJ Fresh's podcast What A Week (WAW), where she took it back to her childhood.

Lerato Mvelase on attending school with rich kids

Lerato Mvelase is one of those familiar faces on our small screens that you cannot miss. Her career has consisted of growth, and her list of movies and series is a testament to that.

But her success in the entertainment industry did not come easy, neither did her upbringing.

The Icala actress spoke to DJ Fresh about this and said she often hid in the school bathrooms during lunch because she only had R5.

"As a kid, I remember we didn't have money at home and I would miss school, but I couldn't afford to miss school because I couldn't speak English. I was there with Madiba and Sisulu's grandkids. It was that school, you know and I was just this kid whose mom worked at a factory as a seamstress. I used to get R5, what do you buy for lunch at Sacred Heart with R5?"

Lerato looks back and says she is proud of her journey

Overcome with emotion, Mvelase expressed pride in her journey and how she became successful.

"I've done so well," she said.

Lerato also shared that her mother raised her to be strong because home responsibilities rested on her shoulders.

"You know my nature is that of handling things, so I handle things myself, and that's just who I am."

Lerato marks 41st birthday with sweet pictures

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lerato Mvelase shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to herself with a sweet note and gorgeous photos to go with it.

The actress was showered with birthday bliss from fans and colleagues who celebrated her special day and remarkable decades-long career.

