Lamiez Holworthy went on an island vacation at an undisclosed location, where she was serving body in her various swimsuits

The DJ said it was necessary for her to be selfish so she could return to being selfless and be herself again

She admitted that the mom guilt that overcame her was difficult to ignore, seeing how she is a new mommy

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Lamiez Holworthy has been serving body goals in her recent Instagram posts. She went on a much-needed vacation but recently revealed that there is more to her trip.

Lamiez Holworthy revealed the real reason she went on her vacation. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

The importance of refueling

Lamiez Holworthy said it was necessary for her to be selfish to return to being selfless again. She admitted that the mom guilt that overcame her was difficult to ignore.

“This trip was so close to my heart and here’s why- I needed a break. I needed time out and needed to be selfish just this once so I can continue to be selfless.”

Holworthy is a new mommy as she welcomed her adorable son Leano-Laone Zion Morule in March this year.

Her snatched body has been the talk of the town, and her latest IG posts were dedicated to her showing it off.

Lamiez opened up about taking a breather to focus on herself

In her post, she continued by saying she needed to reset and rest so she could return to wearing her many hats. On top of being a mom, Lamiez is also a wife, sister, friend, and a Metro FM radio presenter.

“That resting and resetting is necessary and doesn’t take away from you wearing all these hats. The past week is just what my soul needed. As for the mommy guilt? The worst.”

Lamiez motivates women with insecurities

As someone who has been trolled before for her body, Lamiez reminded the ladies that it is summer and if they feel like letting their bodies breathe in shorts, they should go ahead.

“Dear ladies. If you might have needed a sign to wear those short dresses, shorts, swimsuits, and skirts with your big thighs, legs, stretch marks, cellulite, and hyperpigmentation, well here it is.”

Here's one snap posted by @MDNnewss that had the internet in a frenzy.

Lamiez has the internet talking with her zebra-print swimsuit look

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lamiez Holworthy shared some sizzling hot pictures wearing a stunning zebra print two-piece swimsuit on her island vacation.

One particular picture had the internet in a frenzy, and she was enjoying the outdoors and sipping on a cocktail.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News