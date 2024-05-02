Music producer Murdah Bongz had a performance recently and did his signature dance moves

Online users were less than impressed, in fact, they trolled the star for his repetitive dance moves

The reactions online are synonymous with the previous ones where Mzansi said Murdah Bongz is a horrible dancer

One of Mzansi's most talented stars is said to be a bad dancer. Murdah Bongz, otherwise known as Mörda, recently trended for his awkward dance moves.

Mörda trends for terrible dance moves

Music producer Murdah Bongz is not beating the dismal dancer allegations. Just recently, Mörda had a performance at a gig during his dance break, he attempted his signature dance moves.

Mörda is known for his signature dance moves and sound that often stir up a conversation.

In the video posted by @MDNneess, Murdah is seen trying to hype the crowd with his dance moves, but they failed to land.

Mzanso peeps poke fun at Murdah Bongz

South African online users decided to troll Murdah and unearthed his previous lacklustre performances.

Responses are similar to the past sentiments with people continuing their critique that Murdah Bongz is a poor dancer.

@m_kobene:

"A living joke."

@PostiveImpact89:

"I still don't know why people attend these events really."

@Ihhashi_Turkei:

"Happiest celebrity hubby in SA."

@zwivhuya_zwii:

"He is a whole mood."

@_iamSlu:

"Murdah spinning faster than Jupiter."

@Vho_Jessica08:

"This guy seems happy man, jovial man."

@Palesa_shortgun:

"He shud be very careful with that spinning dance move yey I am scared that one day he will get embarrassed."

@SidimaMM:

"This man is so happy. Iphethwe kakuhle, I’m sure."

@iamTumz:

"This man dances nonsense."

@mkhontomax13106:

"The mockery is off his back."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz do a viral TikTok dance challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz did the Tshwala Bami dance challenge on TikTok.

The couple was joined by Zinhle's manager and friend, Thabiet Amardien, but Murdah stood out. Her fans mocked her for not being able to do the popular dance and lauded Murdah Bongz for nailing it.

