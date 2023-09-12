Lamiez Holworthy-Morule is celebrating a milestone as a new mother and is overjoyed at the experience

The DJ and radio host's son, Leano-Laone has just turned six months and the Morules and Holworthy family honoured him on his special day

Time has flown by considering that Lamiez and Khuli Chana were pregnant not so long ago and now their bundle of joy is halfway to a year

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule is gushing over how quickly her son Leano has grown as she celebrates his sixth-month birthday. Images: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule is celebrating her son, Leano-Laone Zion's sixth month birthday. The popular DJ shared the news with her online community who gushed at the adorable little boy and wished him well. Lamiez and her husband, Khuli Chana announced their pregnancy in late 2022 and welcomed an exact copy of the Motswako rapper.

Lamiez celebrates Leano's milestone

In an Instagram post, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule penned a heartfelt message filled with gratitude as she thanked God for the gift of motherhood.

Lamiez' son, Leano-Laone Zion has turned six months and the DJ couldn't contain her excitement and emotions at how time has flown. Her mother also joined the festivities bringing gifts and balloons for her grandson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"SIX MONTHS of nothing but God’s grace, God’s blessings, and God’s kept promises."

Mzansi celebrates Leano's 6th month

The adorable little boy's face warmed many hearts as fans and followers flooded Lamiez' comment section to gush over Leano, with many pointing out his uncanny resemblance to his father:

djzinhle said:

"Sooooo cute man!"

thembiseete_ commented:

"Bathong Bathong so cute yena!"

somizi responded:

"I mean."

thabsie_sa posted:

"A cutie!"

fikilembalula reacted:

"So fast?"

nandi_madida added:

"Such a cutie!"

bymbalindlovu said:

"A cutie that looks like daddy!"

gushungo_40 responded:

"I am seeing a small Khuli chana."

ndlebezikhanyilanga commented:

"Oh God cuteness now I want a baby!"

tshidi_gama3 responded:

"Oh my goodness, 6months where did the time go??? You were just pregnant not so long ago. Happy halfway mark for the little champ."

monyatsislo posted:

"Happy 6 months to Leano. Blessings and more blessings!"

thandolwamandlane added:

"Happy 6month pumpkin."

Lamiez stuns Mzansi with gorgeous looks

In a recent report, Briefly News shared how Lamiez and Leano served looks for one of their mother-son outings.

Lamiez is savouring motherhood and still finds the time to dress her little man up to make him the most stylish baby in Mzansi.

The publication also revealed Lamiez' latest Spring looks where she opened up about her new boost of self-confidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News