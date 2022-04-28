Boity Thulo is celebrating another trip around the sun, and Mzansi has seized the opportunity to shower their favorite celebrity with well wishes

The Bakae rapper announced on social media that it was her birthday, and she felt so good; the streets have been awash with tributes for the star

Many peeps also took the time to commend Boity on her hard work and for being an inspiration to young women all over Mzansi

Rapper Boity Thulo is a year older today, and her fans and followers did not miss the opportunity to celebrate the star. Boity has been trending on social media as peeps send the stunner well wishes on her day.

South Africans have flocked to social media to celebrate rapper Boity Thulo on her birthday. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Thulo has been ecstatic about her special day too. The star announced that it was her birthday week on Monday on her Twitter page. Fans have been helping her do the count down to the special day.

has been awash with tributes for the multi-talented celeb. South Africans have commended the actress on how she has kept in her lane and focused on securing the bag. Many described her as a role model.

@ronald_onyang wrote:

"Happy birthday to you dear Boity. This looks like my third year of wishing you the same. In the three years, I have known you, I have been lucky to see you climb steps of so many ladders. Gosh, you are such a genius. The wonder world you created shall never stop inspiring."

@AsipheVokwana1 commented:

"Happy birthday to my sister may God bless you with many more years to come and more and more money."

@xeshamusiq added:

"Happy birthday nkosazana. I just appreciate the woman you are, keep the kindness and shine. I love you."

@Moses88130737 added:

"Happy birthday Ntombi yomu Tswana may the Good Lord Jesus Christ continue to bless you in abundance and from Glory to Glory."

@Tmokwena noted:

"Happy blessed birthday to you … you are such an inspiration thanks for the light you continue to shine."

DJ Black Coffee & Elaine perform at Amanda Dandala’s star studded 30th birthday celebration

Still on celebrities celebrating their birthdays, Briefly News previously reported that Amanda Dandala went all out to celebrate her 30th birthday. The stunner put together a lavish event that has left Mzansi's jaws on the floor.

The birthday party, which has been trending online, was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry. Stars such as rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena and her man Sbu Da Roc, actress Linda Mtoba, and Lindah Majola are some of the celebrities who attended the event.

Guests were treated to performances from award-winning DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee, songbird Elaine, and many more.

Source: Briefly News