Amanda Dandala celebrated three decades of life with a lavish party that has left Mzansi's social media buzzing

Dandala, who is Grammy Award-winning star DJ Black Coffee's little sister, pulled out all the stops for her 30th birthday on Wednesday

Celebrities including fashion designer Rich Mnisi, Moozlie, The Wife star Lindah Majola, and Linda Mtoba attended the lavish event

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Amanda Dandala went all out to celebrate her 30th birthday. The stunner put together a lavish event that has left Mzansi's jaws on the floor.

Amanda Dandala's 30th birthday celebration was attended by top South African celebrities. Image: @amanda_dandala

Source: Instagram

The birthday party, which has been trending online, was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry. Stars such as rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena and her man Sbu Da Roc, actress Linda Mtoba, and Lindah Majola are some of the celebrities who attended the event.

Many stars stepped out draped in stylish outfits for the lush event.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Guests were treated to performances from award-winning DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee, songbird Elaine, and many more.

Social media has been awash with comments from peeps. Many agreed that Amanda Dandala's 30th birthday celebration is definitely the party of the year.

@iNtokazi_P wrote:

"Amanda Dandala’s birthday celebration looked like so much fun."

@dukesy19x commented:

"Man, Amanda Dandala’s 30th birthday party got me thinking a lot."

@_Noluuledwaba also commented:

"Amanda Dandala’s 30th! That’s what I’m talking about ."

Trevor Noah spends day in New York City with Anele Mdoda & adorable son, Alakhe: “His uncles are such a flex”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that comedian Trevor Noah and local presenter Anele Mdoda have always kept Mzansi intrigued with their unique friendship but it seems Anele's son, Alakhe, has stolen the spotlight from them both.

Photos and videos of Alakhe's amazing visit to 'Uncle Trev' in New York City have been circulating online and it's clear the busy six-year-old got the A-list treatment.

It seems Alakhe and his mom, Anele Mdoda, spent a few days exploring the US city before meeting up with Noah on the set of The Daily Show.

Source: Briefly News