Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe, is trending on social media following his eventful visit to Trevor Noah in New York City

The six-year-old got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look on the set of The Daily Show and even met popular afro-musician, Burna Boy

Mzansi took to the comments section with many sweet and hilarious reactions to videos of the toddler, who's clearly living his best life in the Big Apple

Comedian Trevor Noah and local presenter Anele Mdoda have aways kept Mzansi intrigued with their unique friendship but it seems Anele's son, Alakhe, has stolen the spotlight from them both.

Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe is trending on social media.



Photos and videos of Alakhe's amazing visit to 'Uncle Trev' in New York City have been circulating online and it's clear the busy six-year-old got the A-list treatment.

It seems Alakhe and mom, Anele Mdoda, spent a few days exploring the US city before meeting up with Noah on the set of The Daily Show.

A video of the aspiring 'kidfluencer' meeting musician Burna Boy behind the scenes of the hit talk show quickly began circulating online. Many peeps in the US hilariously confused Alakhe for Noah's son and, naturally, Mzansi had to correct them.

Mdoda also headed to her own Instagram account, sharing a few snaps of Alakhe on Trevor Noah's favourite chair:

Taking to the comments section, peeps praised the six-year-old YouTuber for flourishing in the Big Apple. Mzansi was quick to mention Alakhe's long list of famous aunts and uncles, thanks to his hardworking mama.

Check out some of the cute comments below:

@mphonyanamabote said:

"I like the exposure Alakhe keeps receiving! This young man's future looks brighter than Eskom lighting! Amandla!"

@TlangieHlu said:

"Damn Alakhe met Burna Boy before me. I envy this young man."

