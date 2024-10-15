A local insurance company decided to be brave and shoot its shot at King Monada to insure his new car

This was after the musician trended on social media after a picture of him sleeping outside next to his new car circulated

Many netizens cracked up at the insurance company's confidence, and others weighed in on it

A Local Insurance Company wants to insure King Monada's new car. Image; @kingmonada_sa

Source: Instagram

The South African singer and Songwriter King Monada has once again made headlines on social media, but this time, he's not trending negatively.

Local insurance company shoots its shot at King Monada

Social media has been buzzing after the Limpopo-born musician King Monada trended after a picture of him guarding his new R1 million Ford Raptor circulated online.

Shortly after the picture made headlines, the local insurance company decided to take aim at the musician by offering to insure his new car for him on their Twitter (X) page.

They wrote:

"Hey @KingMonada."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the insurance's confidence

Shortly after the local insurance company aimed at the star, many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ITM1818 said:

"Then you will see a billboard written KingMonada got Naked on stage."

@SBXNVKVLISX wrote:

"If he crashes this, you guys are filing for bankruptcy."

@Mthokozisi_S_H commented:

"Lol I love this."

@khandizwe_chris questioned:

"Is it true that you cover the Car only if the Driver is Naked?"

@RoseannBarrows1 responded:

"The best insurance."

@hazel_mahazard replied:

"Ska bora moreki."

Babes Wodumo no-show at Randburg gig

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo disappointed many of her fans when she failed to pitch for an event at Amigo's Bar and Grill in Randburg.

Patrons were disappointed, and the organisers slammed her for not showing up. Fans travelled long distances and waited all night for Babes Wodumo, who did not provide any explanation for missing the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News