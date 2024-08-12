Babes Wodumo disappointed fans in Johannesburg by failing to perform at Amigo's Bar and Grill in Randburg

The event organisers expressed their frustration, noting that Babes' absence left a negative impression on patrons who anticipated her performance

Despite fans travelling long distances and waiting all night, Babes Wodumo has not provided any explanation for missing the event

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Babes Wodumo failed to attend a Johannesburg show where she was scheduled to perform. The star, who recently made headlines after hosting a successful listening show for her much-awaited album, left fans disappointed.

Babes Wodumo disappointed her fans after failing to attend a show in Johannesburg. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo fails to show up for a Joburg show

Babes Wodumo fans in Johannesburg were left high and dry after the star failed to show up at the show. ZiMoja reported that the Wololo hitmaker was billed to perform her timeless classics and a few songs from her new album at Amigo's Bar and Grill in Randburg.

The event organisers said they felt let down because the star had agreed to perform at their venue. They noted that the star's no-show move painted a bad picture for the bar patrons looking forward to her performance. Fans who had travelled from far and wide and felt let down when they stayed till the break of dawn for their fav. One disappointed fan said:

"I am so disappointed. My sister came from the Vaal, so she could see Babes on stage, but we waited until the club closed."

Babes Wodumo has not explained why she didn't make it to the event

The singer and dancer has remained mum about the issue. She never issued a statement on her social media platforms explaining why she failed to show up for the show at Amigo's Bar and Grill in Joburg.

Babes Wodumo bares all during recent performance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo is doing whatever it takes to secure the bag. The star, who has been trying to revive her career, recently raised concerns among social media users over the skimpy outfit she wore during a performance.

Babes Wodumo is on a mission to reclaim her title as the Queen of Gqom. The star has been booked and busy, giving Mzansi the performances they signed up for. Babes was among the many SA stars who performed at political rallies during the just-ended elections period.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News