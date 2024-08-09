Singer Makhadzi was excluded from the lineup for the annual Phalaphala Royal Heritage Festival

Her fans were disappointed at her exclusion, but the BET Award-winning star went into detail about why she was excluded

Makhadzi also attempted to clear her name from the rumours of her being a constant no-show at booked events

Fans of international award-winning singer Makhadzi will, unfortunately, not see her in action at this year's Phalaphala Royal Heritage Festival.

Makhadzi was not part of the lineup at the annual Phalaphala Royal Heritage Festival. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi is excluded from big festival

On social media, the annual Phalaphala FM Royal Heritage Festival organisers released the lineup. To many people's disappointment, Makhadzi, who went viral for her performance last year, was excluded.

The show will take place at the Royal Gardens Nandoni Dam on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

Makhadzi explains decision not to attend show

Her fans were very dissatisfied that she would not be attending the show. The BET Award-winning star stated that they failed to reach an agreement with her booking fees.

On social media, Makhadzi wrote, "I am not going to Phalaphala Royal Heritage; they say they don't have a budget. I am setting the record straight so that my fans and followers shouldn't say I intentionally refused to be there or I am becoming big-headed."

According to ZiMoja, Makhadzi refused the R150,000 offer. "...she feels she cannot accept the R150k they offered her, then they need to respect that," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Makhadzi also cleared her name from false rumours of her being a constant no-show.

"I realised that there were already false rumours spreading about my name in this regard. I'm still Makhadzi of the nation under the motto: no pay, no job, and vice versa."

Why Makhadzi has a show on same day as the festival

The organisers were also quite shocked to notice that Makhadzi's Road to One Woman Show will take place on 14 September, a few kilometres from the stadium.

Her one-woman show will take place on 21 December at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

