Makhadzi in Trouble for Missing 3 Gigs in Mpumalanga, Event Organiser Demands Refund
by  Jessica Gcaba
  • Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi allegedly failed to pitch for three booked performances in Mpumalanga
  • Event organiser Mfundo 'Thonsi' Mathonsi has called her out and is demanding he gets refunded his money
Makhadzi failed to pitch for three events in Mpumalanga and the organiser wants his money refunded.
Makhadzi failed to honour three bookings in Mpumalanga. Image: @makhadzisa
Source: Instagram

Makhadzi strikes again. This time, she is accused of missing three events. The Limpopo-born singer is getting called out by an event organiser who wants his money back.

Makhadzi ditches events

According to ZiMoja, Makhadzi angered establishment owners in Mpumalanga by not pitching for her scheduled gigs. These venues are namely Ekus Cafe, Mdhluli Outlets and Quiet Vibes.

According to the news publication, Makhadzi charged R50K for two of the gigs and R35K for the third, bringing the total to R135K. The event organiser, Mfundo 'Thonsi' Mathonsi, has called her out and demanded a refund. A regretful Mathonsi said Makhadzi let him and the team down:

"She let us down despite us making sure that we met her demands. We went all-out and all of our events were sold out. We even asked that since she never made it on the 24th, she must come on the 27th. She failed also to come through."

Fans disappointed in Makhadzi for disappointing them

Makhadzi is notorious for missing gigs, meaning this is not the first time she made headlines. Partygoers were disappointed at Makhadzi for not honouring her commitments. Mathonsi said they had to reimburse patrons. In addition to this, they stated that they suffered a huge loss.

"That is a loss for us, a huge loss."

Mathonsi also mentioned that Makhadzi and her team have blocked their communication and are no longer answering their calls.

Not the first time Makhadzi got called out for missed gigs

In a previous report by Briefly News, Makhadzi was called out for not pitching for a gig she was allegedly paid R80K for.

Makhadzi was booked to perform at Exclusive White Lifestyle along other stars such as Somizi, Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Sjava and many more.

Source: Briefly News

