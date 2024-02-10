Social media influencer and DJ, Cyan Boujee, is living her best life in Seoul and sharing the receipts

The star recently jetted to Korea and blessed her social media followers with glimpses of her travels

Cyan shared pictures of her cosy flight and showed off her comfortable travel fashion in an Instagram post

Cyan Boujee shared visuals of her trip to Seoul, Korea. Image: @cyan.boujee.24

Cyan Boujee is on an adventure in Seoul, Korea. The social media influencer surprised her fans with snapshots of her journey.

Cyan goes on international trip

The DJ treated her fans to peeks of her flight and stylish travel attire via Instagram. Fans got to experience the excitement of her international travel in ten pictures.

Cyan Boujee documents Seoul journey

From a comfortable flight to her fashionable outfit, Cyan is living her best life and making sure her followers are tagging along for the ride.

Instagram users gush about Cyan

Fans are happy to see Sesi Cyan thriving and collecting the bag despite being embroiled in many controversies online.

May appreciate how the 23-year-old keeps rising to chase her dream without fear.

@stunna_daughter said:

"When they thought they brought you down and then you caught a plane and flew higher. "

@nessy_jada.rsa posted

"The way you are so hot mama, you don't feel the cold in Korea. "

@soicey_pills mentioned:

"Rekgopela ore nyise ka vlog tu! "

@_p_tania commented:

"Let’s get the bag sis. "

@gogo_mahlala stated:

"Catch flights not feelings sesi Cyan. "

@mc_ya_rankuwa asked:

"She is doing her! What about you?"

@money_box_15.rsa suggested:

"Unga mithi. I have future plans for you."

@crystalzii added:

"International bae."

@paballo_1 said:

"I love her, ke reng?❤️"

Zakes Bantwini shows off desert trip

Recently, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantiwni lived it up in a desert. The Grammy winner took to his timeline to share a video of himself rocking an international gig.

The dance music producer shared that he surprisingly played the closing set in the morning. The party in the desert started at midnight, according to Zakes Bantwini.

