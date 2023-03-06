Zakes Bantwwini took to his timeline to post a video of himself living it up in a desert over the weekend

The Grammy winner shared that the party started at midnight, and he played his closing set from seven in the morning

Dance music lovers praised the Osama hitmaker and shared that he's one of the best DJs in Mzansi and the world

Zakes Bantiwni lived it up in a desert over the weekend. The Grammy winner took to his timeline to share a video of himself rocking an international gig.

Zakes plays the closing set in the morning

The dance music producer shared that he surprisingly played the closing set in the morning. The party in the desert started at midnight, according to Zakes Bantwini. Taking to Twitter, the music producer captioned his post:

"They said your set at the desert is at 07:30am - 10:00am. I said you mean PM? They said no sir AM, the party starts at midnight and ends at 10:00am with your closing set and the rest is history."

Mzansi praises video of Zakes Bantwini partying in the morning

Peeps took to Zakes' comment section on the microblogging app and shared that the Osama hitmaker is one of the best DJs in the world.

@AtRamsOoftandoyenkosi said:

"Talking about talent."

@KetokuhleL wrote:

“Zakes on the decks, dlala Afro tech.”

@Lindoku26064850 said:

"Zakes on the decks . He doesn't disappoint. Grammy award winner."

@ItuSings commented:

"My vibez. Reminds me of the 06:00am club at Africa Burn."

@Ofentse44Bucs added:

"You’re the greatest."

Nasty C shows love to slain rapper, AKA, during his performance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C showed major love to AKA. The There They Go hitmaker gave his favourite collaborator a massive shoutout during his lit performance.

AKA and Nasty C's last song together is titled Lemons (Lemonade). The track features on Supa Mega's posthumous album, Mass Country. Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was gunned down in Durban on February 10. He was out with friends when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

During his performance, Nasty C stopped the music to pay homage to AKA. He showed love to the late rapper by telling the crowd to shout Supa Mega's name.

