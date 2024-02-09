Mzansi’s favourite DJ and reality TV star, DJ Zinhle, has dropped a new love song titled Wena

The song is a collaborative effort of some powerful female voices like Khanyisa Jaceni, Basetsana and Jess

Khanyisa Jaceni, Basetsana and producer Tycoon spoke to Briefly News about the collaboration and working with DJ Zinhle

New music Fridays! DJ Zinhle has released her first song of 2024, a special treat for lovebirds.

DJ Zinhle treated fans to some music with the release of her song ‘Wena’. Image: @djzinhle

DJ Zinhle drops new track

DJane's number-one female African DJ has dropped! DJ Zinhle took to Instagram to share the wonderful news of her new song Wena.

In the track, DJ Zinhle collaborated with powerful female voices like TikTok sensation Khanyisa Jaceni, vocalist Basetsana and Jess. She also had Tycoon on the track and her husband Murdah Bongz.

On X, Zinhle said:

"Our new single WENA is OUT! Please check it out if you’re awake!"

On Instagram, she shared a snippet of the track and captioned her post:

"Irt's a FRIDAY & WENA is officially OUT! Please check it out! Play it loud! The girls are @the_real_basetsana @iam_khanyi95 @jessicajnrseg are SO talented, I’m so excited for you to hear this JAM! Let me know what you think."

Collaborators laud DJ Zinhle

Khanyisa Jaceni, Basetsana and producer Tycoon spoke to Briefly News about the collaboration and what it was like working with DJ Zinhle.

Basetsana, spilled the tea and said:

"Working with DJ Zinhle was an absolute dream come true, and I had so much fun, I hope the people receive the song very well because it speaks of love, and love is a beautiful thing. Fans can expect more music from me, of course."

Tycoon mentioned how DJ Zinhle never made him feel any less of a producer because of his age.

"Working with DJ Zinhle was a blessing and a dream come true at the same time. I enjoyed the session cause she never made me feel less of a Producer because I am young and still new in the Music Industry. She also seemed excited to be working us (everyone on the song). I really hope people get to enjoy the song and also relate to the message.

He also shared his own music plans

"To my supporters, expect more Soulful Compositions and more Spiritual Songs, also I’m currently busy with the album “Art of Love, Pt. 2” which I’m hoping I get to release in May."

Khanyisa Jaceni described the overall feel of the song, saying it basically sends a message to the significant other that you are not going anywhere. She hopes people will jam to the song on Valentine's Day.

"Working with DJ Zinhle was absolutely phenomenal, super simple, everything is straightforward. It was just a fun experience."

The singer shared that she will be dropping her own love song My Boy, dedicated to her crush.

"It's all about love. It is after all the month of love."

Mzansi approves the new song

They do not hail her as the number one female DJ for nothing. Mzansi peeps gave the song a thumbs up.

@Lee_Mov1 said:

"Listened to it already.Ah you never disappoint shame."

precious67 lauded:

"Finally, I have it on loud speaker."

glenzo_m expressed:

"Been waiting for this song."

yo.girrl.lindii added:

"You never disappoint."

DJ Zinhle marks 20 years as a DJ

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle celebrated 20 years in the industry on 25 January.

DJ Zinhle has been a successful DJ for 20 years, even getting recognised as the best in Africa. Zinhle first broke out in 2004 and has a few timeless hits under her belt.

