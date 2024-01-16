Number 1 Female DJ in Africa, DJ Zinhle, failed to impress netizens with her swimsuit pictures

DJ Zinhle is on vacation with her husband, Murdah Bongz, in Bali, Indonesia and has been serving some fire content

While on the same vacation, DJ Zinhle was photographed with AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, and Mzansi was up in arms

DJ Zinhle's Bali vacation saw her wearing a black and multicoloured swimsuit that failed to impress fans. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The number 1 Female DJ in Africa, DJ Zinhle, is enjoying some away time with her husband Murdah Bongz. While on vacation in Indonesia, she has been posting some fire content for the gram and has been receiving much praise.

Zinhle impresses a few with her 2-piece

In her recent post, DJ Zinhle wore a black two-piece swimsuit with multicolours. She accessorised with her Era By DJ Zinhle jewellery, shades and scarf.

Their vacation saw them visiting some of the most breathtaking places in and around Indonesia. Trying out the different cuisines and mingling with the people in that country.

In the latest post, she was photographed by the pool area. The picture was shared by @MDNnewss:

X users are not impressed

Commenting under the post shared by the blog, some netizens expressed their dissapproval of this and said Zinhle should cover up more.

@Kxng_Phexx

"Is not make sure."

@PapaaMama_Bona said:

"Noooooo. She didn't have to do this. Mxm."

Zinhle angers Mzansi when posing with Lynn Forbes

While on the same vacation, DJ Zinhle was photographed with AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, and Mzansi was up in arms.

Netizens slammed DJ Zinhle for having a close connection with her ex-boyfriend's family. The same connection is not seen with Murdah Bongz's mother.

One peep @ChrisExcel said:

"Y’all can justify this as much you like with English. But DJ Zinhle is family with the Mahosana, not Forbes. The fact that she is on vacation with her ex's mother is insane. Being an understanding mature husband is not child’s play "

DJ Zinhle hones title of no. 1 DJ in Africa

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle has been crowned the number-one female DJ in Africa for the fifth time.

Fans have flooded her with congratulatory messages, praising her work ethic and dedication to the industry.

Zinhle thanked her supporters, known as the Zeenation, for their continuous love.

Source: Briefly News