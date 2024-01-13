DJ Zinhle is a hot topic on social media following her vacation with AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, and Murdah Bongz

It appears the trio are all in Bali Indonesia enjoying some down but trolls won't let them relax in peace

Detractors are saying Zinhle is disrespecting her husband Murdah by maintaining close ties with the late rapper's mother

DJ Zinhle Lynn Forbes and Murdah Bongz were spotted on holiday together in Indonesia. Image: @djzinhle, lunneforbesza and @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle once again finds herself at the centre of social media discussions. The renowned DJ is currently on baecation with her musician hubby Murdah Bongz.

DJ Zinhle's blended family creates online buzz

However, fans also noticed that AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, is at the same vacay spot and they went into a frenzy.

Many took to Twitter to analyse the intricate dynamics of the blended relations. Tweeps such as @ChrisExcel102 highlighted Zinhle's close connection with AKA's family even after the passing of her baby daddy.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zinnhle gets dragged on Twitter

Many voiced concerns, suggesting that such ties are disrespectful to her current partner, Murdah.

While it's no secret that Zinhle and Lynn share a close bond. But people keeping an eye on her life say the getaway would make sense if was family-oriented with the kids rather than a baecation.

See the tweets below:

@Gqama_September mentioned:

"Lmao yet we’ve never seen her with the other grandmother of her other child ke."

@realnorma_kay wrote:

"It's foolishness. That horse teeth Murdah Bongz is pathetic simp."

@Sandiso__N commented:

"Murdah ngathi udlisiwe lowamfana. How can you understand this nonsense of your wife visiting her ex's boyfriend's mom?"

@bchinyakata tweeted:

"Problems of blended families."

@Snoop_AFC commented:

"Bongz is gonna be crying like Will Smith in a few years. You can't compete with a dead rapper."

@samnyakudya added:

"Zinhle has proved time and again to DJ Bongz that she will do as she pleases. Why is that dude allowing such disrespect to happen? Mxm."

@WiskyMpho12424 said:

"Is obvious Zinhle is driving this marriage."

Zinhle and Murdah serve couple goals on vacay

In a related article, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have been serving their fans with some couple goals content every chance they get. The pair have been making social media headlines ever since they married.

The power couple found themselves trending on social media once again after Kairo's mom gushed over her hubby after he scooped two SAMA awards for Best Dance Album and Remix of the Year.

Source: Briefly News