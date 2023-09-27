Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni and her husband Sabelo Magube are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Hong Kong, sharing loved-up pictures on social media

Gogo Maweni, known for her stylish fashion sense, has opted for a simple yet stylish look during their vacation, donning a maxi pleated skirt, black tank top, Gucci slides, and a Gucci bag

Fans have praised the couple for taking a break from their busy schedules to enjoy quality time together

Glamorous sangoma Gogo Maweni and her husband Sabelo Magube are currently living their best lives overseas. The celebrity couple jetted off to Hong Kong on a romantic getaway and they have been sharing loved-up pictures on social media.

Gogo Maweni and her husband Sabelo Magube shared stunning pictures from their getaway. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni shares stunning pictures from her romantic getaway

Izangoma Zodumo star Gogo Maweni has the whole country glued on her timeline, waiting to see the content they signed up for. The star and her man recently jetted off to Hong Kong for a romantic vacation.

A scroll through the popular star's timeline will show that the celebrity couple is having the time of their lives away from the hustle and bustle of South Africa. Taking to her Instagram page, Dr Maweni shared stunning photos and videos alongside a caption that read:

"Live life with no excuses, travel with no regret. ️"

Gogo Maweni keeps it stylish while on vacation

We all know Gogo Maweni is a lover of high-end fashion, but she is keeping it simple but stylish while on her vacation. She shared pictures rocking a maxi pleated skirt, a black tank top, Gucci slopes and a Gucci bag.

Fans react to Gogo Maweni's holiday content

Social media users love their favourite star's posts. Many commended her for taking time off her busy schedule to enjoy some quality time with her man.

@simphiwe.majola wrote:

"Enjoy there on my behalf -my darling "

@murombeni_mbenekazi commented:

"Sangoma masibe wealthy bandla "

@iam_tebogo said:

"Wena good living and happiness dia go tshwanela blind "

@you_slimming added:

"Content is contenting queen "

@theonlygoogoo noted:

"They say u haven't lived till u travel... ❤️"

@maluh_zulu commented:

"What a nice place."

