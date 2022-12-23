DJ Zinhle and her bae Mörda, aka Murdah Bongz, took a trip to Zimbabwe recently and she posted a clip showing Mzansi what went down

The celeb couple mixed business with pleasure when they played at a packed show together in the foreign country

Peeps took to the reality TV star's comment section to praise them for making money together, adding that they want more videos of their special moments

DJ Zinhle and her hubby, Mörda, jetted off to Zimbabwe recently. The celeb couple did a show in the country together.

DJ Zinhle and Mörda jetted off to Zimbabwe. Image: @djzinhle, @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star and her music producer bae took to her timeline to post a young vlog showing beautiful moments from their trip.

TshisaLIVE reports that DJ Zinhle narrated the summary of what went down in Zim in the video she posted on her official Instagram account. She captioned her post:

"Summary of our trip to Zimbabwe…"

DJ Zinhle's fans praise the couple for working together

Peeps took to DJ Zinhle's comment section to applaud them for making bank together. The couple is raising a beautiful daughter together named Asante.

vimbai_m_ commented:

"Wives and creating content… kiss me here, let’s walk like this… wehhhhhh, husbands are in trouble. Love this for you mama."

beyounique_beautysalon wrote:

"Love looks good on you guys."

asandanonku said:

"Can we have more of this?"

hauwazarma133 commented:

"My fav couple."

arampape_ wrote:

"A family that works together."

_ruvimbomelisa said:

"We love you both. Come to Zimbabwe anytime, you are always welcome."

bongani_rsa added:

"This is stunning."

Murdah Bongz opens up about how DJ Zinhle changed his life

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz is in love. The music producer opened up about how his wife and popular businesswoman, DJ Zinhle, changed his life.

The former Black Motion member and his stunning wife have a beautiful daughter together named Asante. DJ Zinhle also has a daughter with Mzansi rapper, AKA, named Kairo.

told TshisaLIVE that love changed his life. He shared that his wife changed the way he thinks and how he looks at life. He sweetly shared that he's truly in love with "my wife".

The globe-trotting DJ shared that Zinhle is also in a happy space because they support each other. He added that being a husband is a journey as he continues to learn to become a better husband.

Source: Briefly News