Murdah Bongz is madly in love with DJ Zinhle and the star opened up about how his wife changed his life around

The music producer and the reality TV star got married after they welcomed their beautiful daughter together named Asante

The former Black Motion member shared that his businesswoman wife is also in a happy space and how he continues to learn to be a better husband

Murdah Bongz is in love. The music producer opened up about how his wife and popular businesswoman, DJ Zinhle, changed his life.

Murdah Bongz opened up about how DJ Zinhle changed his life. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The former Black Motion member and his stunning wife have a beautiful daughter together named Asante. DJ Zinhle also has a daughter with Mzansi rapper AKA named Kairo.

Murdah Bongz told TshisaLIVE that love changed his life. He shared that his wife changed the way he thinks and how he looks at life. He sweetly shared that he's truly in love with "my wife".

The globe-trotting DJ shared that Zinhle is also in a happy space because they support each other. He added that being a husband is a journey as he continues to learn to become a better husband.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle take trip to Paris

Murdah Bongs and Zinhle are madly in love with each other. The celeb couple is not scared to show off their love on social media. They served Mzansi couple goals when they took a trip to Paris in France.

