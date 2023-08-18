Dr Musa Mthombeni and his beautiful wife Liesl Laurie Mthombeni are celebrating two years of marriage

The couple who has been dubbed one of the sweetest celebrity couples in South Africa jetted off to Mauritius to celebrate the milestone

The former Miss SA and her husband also shared heartwarming posts on their social media pages

South Africa's favourite couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and his lovely wife Liesl Laurie Mthombeni are celebrating a major milestone in their marriage.

Dr Musa and Liesl celebrate anniversary in Mauritius

We can all agree that Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie are living the life we all want. The couple who recently returned to the country after a Bali getaway jetted off to Mauritius to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Liesl shares sweet post to hubby Dr Musa Mthombeni

Taking to her Instagram page, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni shared a lovely video and a heartwarming message to her man. She wrote:

"2 years of love, growth, bliss, travels, blessings and so much more ❤️ It truly is amazing to have your best friend and your love all wrapped up in one incredible package.

"Happy Anniversay my love @drmusamthombeni ❤️ I love you so so much!"

Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrates anniversary with cute post

The former YOtv presenter also headed to his timeline to celebrate the special milestone in their marriage.

He says his only regret is that he didn't marry Liesl earlier. The post read:

"To my hearts identical. Someone who I will continue love unconditionally, unreservedly and wholly! Happy 2nd anniversary baby

"The only thing that makes me sad about today is that I didn’t meet you and marry you sooner. "

Mzansi reacts to the Mthombenis anniversary posts

Social media users were swooning over Musa and Liesl's sweet posts. Fans said the lovely posts proved how much the couple love each other.

@andilencube wrote:

"Where are all the pics of you crying uncontrollably? #HappyLMday"

@vinolia.mabele commented:

"Classic and timeless wedding. This was beautiful and still is. Happy Anniversary my ppl"

_afri_ka said:

"❤️ Beautiful to watch and witness. May God continue to bless your marriage with nothing but Joy, laughter and love all the days of your lives."

@nok2720 added:

"Happy anniversary. Cashews parents ❤️"

Mzansi gushes over Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie, epitomises them as couple goals

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that fans of celebrity couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie continue to epitomise them as the perfect couple.

Because of how they portray their relationship, a few netizens said they would lose all hope in marriage should they end things.

