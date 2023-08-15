Rapper Gigi Lamayne has announced the passing of her partner Liberty Mike Mhlanga on 15 August

The Love And Hip Hop South Africa star shared a family statement on Instagram where the family asked for prayers

His last post is a picture of them together where he gushed over the rapper, and they had just made their relationship public

Heartfelt condolences go out to the Mhlanga family and Gigi Lamayne. The rapper announced the passing of her boyfriend, Liberty Mike 'YBK' Mhlanga.

The late YBK gushed over Gigi in his last post and stated that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Image: @gigi_lamayne, @ybkvision

Source: Instagram

Rapper Gigi Lamayne announces passing of her partner Liberty Mike Mhlanga

In an emotional Instagram post dated 15 August, Gigi Lamayne shared a family statement where they announce YBK's death.

“It is with great sorrow that the Mhlanga family is here to announce the passing of their son, Liberty Mike Mhlanga, aka “YBK”. Please keep the Mhlanga family in your prayers,”

Gigi shares touching words on YBK's death

The Love And Hip Hop South Africa star expressed sadness over her boyfriend's passing and said she is in pain.

She noted his last post, where he alluded to wanting to settle down with Gigi. She took his last post as a sign.

"Forever you, my babe. Forever us. We had our whole lives ahead of us. I’m in pain. Liberty. We were so close to writing this story. Your last post, ould you feel it somehow? We were grown and ready. Why God? I don't know. Let your will be done."

His last post is a picture of them together where YBK gushed over Gigi and stated that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

Fans comfort Gigi Lamayne, wish her healing

simzngema said:

"Oh Mama, sending you a big hug. I’m so sorry."

bontle.modiselle said:

"What?! I’m so sorry babe."

shalatheunicorn

"Yoh I’m sorry Gigi, RIP Mike."

mrsannbition said:

"Send you love my babe. So sorry for your loss."

naimakaysa said:

"Ahh my love I’m so sorry. This is so sad."

