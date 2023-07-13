Rapper Gigi LaMayne has entered her gone girl season and has revealed that in a steamy new video clip

The Love and Hip Hop South Africa star previously dropped a hint that she is in a relationship but has refrained from revealing her man

Now, her fans have been trying to figure out who might the mystery man be, with some guessing Naak Musiq because of the similarities in tattoos

Gigi LaMayne and her new boo are couple goals in this steamy Instagram video. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Rapper and reality star Gigi LaMayne is infatuated in the video clip she shared on Instagram.

The Love and Hip Hop South Africa star posted a video of her and her boyfriend looking cosy and in love, but she kept his face hidden.

Gigi LaMayne reveals that she is in a relationship, but leaves fans guessing who the man is

On her account, @gigi_lamayne posted the clip with the original sound taken out and replaced with a love song by Jaymes Young titled Happiest Year.

"Gone Girl Season. Enter #Habibi."

Fans try to piece together the little evidence the video gives off, with some guessing she is dating Naak Musiq

Because the clip is in a black-and-white filter, it isn't easy to try and figure out who the man might be.

When fans suggested that she was dating a foreign national, Gigi said he is not.

Here's what other fans think.

@the_real_andile_ndlovu said:

"Why does this look like Naak Musiq's head?"

@sthabiso_bohlela said:

"Au he’s not Zulu this one…You can’t pat a Zulu man’s head."

@djhappygalsa said:

"Forever yena Babe."

@naimakaysa said:

"You're dating. Love is beautiful my love."

@ybkvision said:

"That’s such a beautiful head."

@realpena_056 said:

"Other Men live the life man."

@angelique_samuels said:

"Enjoy every moment."

@kaylen_mathapeelo said:

"Looks like someone I know from Benoni."

@_happysimelane said:

"Gone girl."

@ayanda_hadebe97 said:

"That's @dogg_dbn_, it's his head that one."

Gigi LaMayne pays homage to the late Menzi Ngubane in a new Hip hop and Amapiano-inspired track

Gigi teamed up with Amapiano stars Lady Du, Ntosh and Robot Boii for their song Menzi Ngubane which pays homage to the late South African icon.

She also told Briefly News, that proceeds from the song would go towards his foundation.

"We contacted the Menzi Ngubane Foundation, which will also be receiving proceeds from the song to go towards any of the causes the foundation is currently pushing for. I wanted us to pay homage to one of our own superheroes. We seem to forget how lucky we are to have experienced some people. Menzi Ngubane, as a thespian, is somebody who lived a life of purpose and pushed with all his might to create the legacy which he leaves behind."

Gigi was left confused by her sexuality, suggests she might be into women

Briefly News previously reported that Gigi LaMayne questioned her sexuality and whether she might be into girls after making a confessional.

The rapper said she would often turn her head when a woman with a big booty would pass by.

