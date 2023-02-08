South Africans are counting down the days until the premiere of the highly anticipated Love & Hip Hop SA

The show is going to give hip-hop lovers a front role seat into the lives and careers of some of the country's biggest rappers

Gigi Lamayne promised her fans that this show is going to give them a closer look at who she really is as an artist and an individual

Mzansi hip-hop fans are in for a treat with Love & Hip Hop SA. The popular American franchise will look at some of Mzansi's fav hip-hop stars' lives and careers.

Gigi Lamayne has addressed naysayers saying Love & Hip Hop SA was not necessary. Image: @gigi_lamayne.

The show will feature stars like Da L.E.S, DJ Speedsta, Yanga Chief, Gigi Lamayne, J Molley, Money Badoo, Shane Eagle and Fifi Cooper.

Briefly News caught up with SA hip-hop royalty Gigi Lamayne to give fans a glimpse of what they can look forward to on Love & Hip Hop SA.

Gigi Lamayne on what Mzansi can look forward to from her on Love & Hip Hop SA

Gigi Lamayne promised that she will open up about her private life and music so that fans can get a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes with their favourite rapper. She noted that certain misconceptions about her will also be addressed on the show. She said:

"People will get an idea of who Gigi Lamayne is, what kind of person I am, and my lifestyle. It’s very easy for people to misconstrue what is on social media socially or musically. Watching will get people to understand that I am just like anybody else."

Gigi Lamayne talks about major highlights from Love & Hip Hop SA

The Ice Cream rapper has had her fair share of drama and beef in the hip-hop industry and some fans are still wondering what went down. The show will touch on all that and even reveal some truths that fans never got to hear about. Gigi added:

"Love & Hip Hop SA will get to the cracks of tensions and beef that have existed and people weren’t really sure of and now you guys will get to see how everything played out and what really happened."

Gigi Lamayne addresses naysayers saying Love & Hip Hop SA was not necessary

There have been some trolls spreading negative vibes on social media, saying that Love & Hip Hop SA wasn't necessary because the SA industry is dead. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Gigi shared her thoughts with the naysayers saying being chosen means the SA hip-hop industry has so much to offer. She said:

"It feels absolutely amazing being a part of Love & Hip Hop SA. I mean we could have chosen any other destination outside of the United States but South Africa was chosen, meaning that there is a very clear subculture that exists in South Africa.

"I see a lot of people saying it’s not necessary but it’s absolutely necessary and it shows that hip-hop has a DNA in South Africa and it’s going to be an absolute vibe. I don’t think anyone is going to be able to move from their TV screens."

Gigi Lamayne on the opportunities that being a part of Love & Hip Hop SA will bring to the industry

Being on an international platform like Love & Hip Hop SA will definitely open doors for local stars. The Gedlela rapper feels the show will create a borderless society where international collaborations will happen. She added:

"Love & Hip Hop SA is not about South Africa to South Africa but it’s about South Africa to the world. We will be getting exposed to a lot of other people, creating a borderless society that will maybe allow Gigi to collaborate with international stars. It’s a win for hip-hop, specifically South African hip-hop. This means they are watching us, and taking an interest in us and we are doing something right."

