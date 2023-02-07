South Africans are convinced that Penny Lebyane still has the hots for DJ Fresh despite the controversy surrounding their affair

The stars recently logged into the same Twitter space but Lebyane and DJ Fresh's names were automatically put next to each other

Lebyane then took a screenshot and asked her Twitter followers if she should continue or just exit the Twitter space

Letting go of the person you truly love is indeed very hard. Fans are convinced that Penny Lebyane still has a soft spot for DJ Fresh after her recent action.

Penny Lebyane has been accused of still having feelings for DJ Fresh.

The stars have been hogging headlines and charting Twitter trends because of the way they ended things. There are even reports that Penny was asked to pay the DJ a lumpsum but she denied it.

Penny Lebyane gives Mzansi reason to believe she still loves DJ Fresh

The veteran media personality recently earned the nickname #PettyPenny after a silly move she pulled. According to ZAlebs, Penny and DJ Fresh were scheduled to take part in a Twitter space hosted by popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela.

Coincidentally, Penny Lebyane and DJ Fresh's names appeared side by side. Like a high school student crushing on a boy, #PettyPenny took a screenshot of their names side by side and asked fans if she should participate in the conversation. She said:

"Do u think l should speak or leave the space or leave? I got there 1st though ."

Penny Lebyane's followers react to her post

Social media users found the post petty. Many accused the media personality of still having feelings for DJ Fresh but too proud to admit it.

@Thabiso_iCare said:

"You still love him..... You're in love with him. That's good. Tell him don't tell him, it's on you."

@ShabanguOupa added:

"The space is already done and finished. Let bygones be bygones, take your man-Fresh and fly with him into the sunset and kiss and makeup. Clearly, you still have hots for him."

