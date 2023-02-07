Thuso Mbedu has taken to her Instagram timeline to show love to Viola Davis after receiving her first Grammy award

The Mzansi actress wrote a caption saying she's glad Hollywood has finally given Davis all the huge awards she deserves

Mbedu praised the American actress for remaining true to herself, her talent and her journey as a global entertainer

Thuso Mbedu congratulated Viola Davis on finally becoming part of Hollywood's elite club, the EGOT winners.

Thuso Mbedu dedicated an Instagram post to Viola Davis after she received her EGOT status. Image: Leon Bennet and Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Viola received her first Grammy on Sunday, February 5, for her audiobook 'Finding Me' and achieved the rare EGOT status. TshisaLIVE reports that the badge refers to Hollywood stars who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

Taking to Instagram, Thuso penned a sweet message to the star she worked with on the hit international film The Woman King. The Mzansi star said she's glad Hollywood gave Viola her long-awaited flowers.

"You've BEEN a G.O.A.T. Glad to see that they’ve finally caught up CONGRATULATIONS @violadavis for your Grammy win #EGOT We love you because you are who you are. We are so proud of you. You’re one of the hardest working people we know. Thank you for sharing you with us. Thank you to Julius and Genesis for holding you down as they do ❤️"

Touched by Mbedu's Instagram caption, Davis responded in the comments, saying:

"Love love you sweet Thuso❤️"

Mzansi reacts to Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu showing each other love

@mercy_moi1 said:

"It still beats me why The Woman King did not received any nominations at the Oscars. Congratulations to Viola on becoming an EGOT!"

@schy_el shared:

"The Woman King is the best movie I’ve seen in YEARS. Manifesting being part of the next one."

@anais.pmarie posted:

"The caption is so real! She's been a GOAT and the world finally caught up."

@pdas_duah replied:

"Women supporting women."

@krainwitit commented:

"Yes, I’m so glad she was given her flowers while she still could receive them!! ❤️"

@yung_drizzle_ also said:

"The whole world is happy."

@sabbyari19 added:

"The woman king herself ❤️"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Viola Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her book Finding Me at the 2023 ceremony.

The Grammy trophy earned Davis her EGOT status. According to Grammy.com, the EGOT badge refers to celebs who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Cosmopolitan reports that the status is so rare that in addition to Viola, only two other black women have it. They include Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.

