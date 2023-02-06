The Woman King star Viola Davis won her first Grammy this past weekend at the 65th annual ceremony

The award was given to the American actress for her outstanding work in her spoken book, Finding Me

The prestigious trophy earned Davis the EGOT certification, which is rare to obtain for Hollywood celebs

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Viola Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her book Finding Me at the 2023 ceremony.

Viola Davis' book 'Finding Me' received a Grammy award. Image: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

The Grammy trophy earned Davis an EGOT status. According to Grammy.com, the EGOT badge refers to celebs who have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony on their shelves.

Cosmopolitan reports that the status is so rare that in addition to Viola, only two other black women have it. They include and Jennifer Hudson.

Netizens proud of Viola Davis after reaching EGOT status

Taking to Twitter, @PopBase announced Viola's new achievement and the timeline went crazy. Peeps said they are so happy that she received the honour during Black History Month.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Check out netizens' reactions below:

@fazpo said:

"Black woman on top."

@zoeselesi shared:

"During Black history month as well. Oh so blessed."

@Thats_barnaby posted:

"She deserves her flowers "

@EightGreatDanes replied:

"This genuinely made my day "

@JeromeM94Movies commented:

"Rightfully so! Viola Davis is phenomenal!"

@akakaylen also said:

"She deserves it. Happy Black History month to mother!"

@stabohemia also shared:

"Black excellence."

@kendallhosseini wrote:

"This feels good and right."

@ncanarchist added:

"This makes her the fourth black entertainer to accomplish this (Whoopi, Jennifer, John Legend)."

Nomcebo Zikode reacts to winning 1st Grammy award with inspiring message: “From Hammarsdale to the world”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomcebo Zikode is taking over the world with her talent. The talented singer, who rose to fame with her hit single Jerusalema, recently scooped her first Grammy Award.

Nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category was Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman's hit song Bayethe, alongside hits by stars like Burna Boy, Matt B, Aroof Aftab, Anoushka Shankar and Rocky Dawuni.

Winning a Grammy is definitely one of Nomcebo Zikode's career highlights. The star headed to her social media pages to celebrate the big win. The Xola Moya Wam' hitmaker said she never imagined that God would take her this far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News