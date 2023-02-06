South African songbird Nomcebo Zikode made the country proud after winning her first Grammy Award

The Jerusalema singer bagged the gong alongside Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman for their hit, Bayethe

Nomcebo headed to her social media pages to share an inspirational message after the major win

Nomcebo Zikode is taking over the world with her talent. The talented singer, who rose to fame with her hit single Jerusalema, recently scooped her first Grammy Award.

Nomcebo Zikode reacted to winning her first Grammy Award for the hit song 'Bayethe'. Image: @nomcebo_zikode.

Source: Instagram

Nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category was Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman's hit song Bayethe, alongside hits by stars like Burna Boy, Matt B, Aroof Aftab, Anoushka Shankar and Rocky Dawuni.

Nomcebo Zikode reacts to winning her first Grammy Award

Winning a Grammy is definitely one of Nomcebo Zikode's career highlights. The star headed to her social media pages to celebrate the big win. The Xola Moya Wam' hitmaker said she never imagined that God would take her this far.

The ecstatic star also expressed gratitude to her millions of fans for their love and support. She wrote:

"Look at God!!! From Hammarsdale to the world! I never imagined that God would take me to such heights and platforms! I want to give a special shoutout to my fans."

Nomcebo Zikode's fans congratulate her on winning her first Grammy Award

South Africans couldn't keep calm after their favs bagged the international award. Many flooded Nomcebo's timeline with congratulatory messages.

@SongwritersZA wrote:

"Very well deserved, Congratulations sis wam ❤️❤️."

@MsKabzela wrote:

"When the time is right. Congratulations."

@vamumusa9 added:

"You deserve it girl, it's your time to shine, well done!!!"

