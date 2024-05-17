Social media influencer Cindy Makhathini has shown off her boyfriend online recently

The star posted a video on her Instagram page of her lover, who is a known DJ, Felo Le Tee

Many netizens were shocked and stunned by this revelation, as others claimed that Cindy doesn't deserve Felo

The controversial social media influencer Cindy Makhathini became a hot topic as she revealed who she is in a relationship with.

Cindy Makhathini is in a relationship with DJ Felo Le Tee

The South African socialite Cindy Makhathini caused a buzz on social media after announcing that she bought herself her first Cherry Omoda C5 not so long ago.

Recently, Makhathini became the talk of the town when she revealed and showed off on her Instagram page that she is dating the famous amapiano DJ and producer Felo Le Tee.

The star shared videos of them on her Instagram stories on the day of the Tsa Felo hitmaker's birthday.

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted a clip of the two stars on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Cindy Makhathini shows off her boyfriend."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Cindy's relationship with Felo

Shortly after the video circulated on social media, many netizens reacted to their relationship. See some of the comments below:

@Waykz6661 said:

"Poor guy, getting Jollof leftovers."

@TheRealSmomoh wrote:

"I hope it lasts."

@bydega_ reacted:

"This guy needs to be careful."

@Abuti__Ray commented:

"He could've been with a better hun and yet he chose a Nigerian leftovers."

@ItisSamhere mentioned:

"It is a no-brainer. He picked her up from these streets."

@EdwinSodi_Legae replied:

"Brother there's just some women you don't engage with to preserve your pride."

