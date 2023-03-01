Zamani Mbatha found himself trending on Twitter after his girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo, caught him in bed with another woman

The heartbroken content creator shared pictures of The Black Door actor in bed with another woman

Social media has been divided over the matter, with others saying the matter should have been addressed privately because their relationship is private

Social media has been on fire after Zamani Mbatha's girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo, caught him in bed with another woman.

Zamani Mbatha's girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo, exposed him for cheating. Image: @zamani_mbatha and @snimhlongo.

Source: Instagram

Snikiwe Mhlongo and Zamani Mbatha have reportedly been dating for a few years but have kept their relationship away from social media.

Zamani Mbatha's girlfriend Snikiwe Mhlongo exposes him for cheating

According to ZAlebs, Zamani Mbatha's longtime girlfriend, Snikiwe Mhlongo, took to her Instagram stories to reveal that the actor was cheating. She shared snaps and videos of the half-dressed Zamani and a lady sleeping in his bed. She wrote:

"Been dating a cheater this whole time."

Zamani Mbatha and Snikiwe Mhlongo's followers weigh in on cheating drama

As expected, Twitter users joined the conversation and dished their thoughts. Many blasted Zamani for being unfaithful, while others said they should have dealt with the matter privately because their relationship was private.

@Cellular_jnr said:

"Why would she post this when their entire relationship has been private?"

@_Moratoa wrote:

"Finding out you’ve been cheated on is hard but now imagine finding them in bed together, that time they have been dating for 3 years."

@amymelag noted:

"Let's define cheating guys. He is single and not married merely expanding his options to qualify his choice that he looked everywhere and found the one."

