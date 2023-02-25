AKA's fans have come out guns blazing at popular slay queen, Queen Lolly after she claimed she had a relationship with the late rapper

Queen Lolly who also made headlines after claiming she dated Big Zulu and Master KG made the damning allegations during a recent interview

She claimed the last time she was with the Jika rapper was just before his Christmas family vacation

Rapper AKA's have shared mixed reactions to a popular slay queen who claimed she was dating Supa Mega since February 2022.

Queen Lolly was blasted after alleging that AKA was cheating on Nadia Nakai with her. Image: @nadianakai and @news365coza.

Queen Lolly who recently trended after claiming she dated Big Zulu and alleged Master KG made her terminate his pregnancies dropped the bombshell during a recent episode of Omakhwapheni.

Queen Lolly alleges she was in a relationship with AKA until his death

Speaking to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula during a recent episode of Omakhwapheni Queen Lolly said she had a relationship with the rapper.

She claimed she started dating AKA in February 2022 when the rapper sent her roses on Valentine's Day. Queen Lolly went on to say she still has Kiernan's clothes at her house. She said:

"I started sleeping with AKA last year. It was Valentine's, there were even roses that I received. I have AKA's clothes in my house. He flew me to wherever he was. He used to come to my house in Gauteng."

AKA's fans share mixed reactions to the damning allegations against the rapper

The Megacy defended the late rapper following the claims. Many said Queen Lolly was lying for clout.

@Maselelo_Kgoale said:

"I think she’s lying, she’s just using these names to be relevant.. lol girl doesn’t even look like his type."

@MapsMisaki wrote:

"She’s definitely lying. I’m not saying AKA was a saint, but he had a specific type of ladies he dated. And if he did cheat on Nadia, he cheated with someone who wouldn’t use his name for clout chasing."

AKA and Nadia Nakai: AKA was allegedly planning to ask Nadia Nakai to marry him on Valentine's Day

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA was reportedly planning a surprise proposal on Valentine's Day. Anyone who knew the rapper knows that he was a hopeless romantic who always went out of his way to show love to Nadia Nakai.

The adorable pair, affectionately known as the Braggacy had been painting timelines red with their loved-up posts, dinner and lunch dates and even local and international vacations.

According to ZAlebs, a source close to the couple revealed that AKA was ready to take their relationship to the next stage before he was fatally killed in Durban last week Friday.

