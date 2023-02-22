AKA's mother Lynn Forbes has been given her flowers as on of the coolest mothers in the world

Affectionately known as Glammy, Lynn was praised by AKA's friends and colleagues at the rapper's memorial service

She also won Mzansi's heart when she took to the podium to assure Zinhle and Nadia Nakai that they were still her daughters despite Kiernan's death

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA's mother was thrust onto the spotlight by her son's death on 10 February. The rapper's fans have been sympathising with his family, especially his mother Lynn Forbes.

AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes has been praised for her loving and supporting her son. Image: @lynnforbesza.

Source: Instagram

Many of AKA's friends and fellow celebs showed Lynn with praise for being a loving and supportive mother.

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes gets flowers from late rapper's fans

Taking to social media, a Twitter user with the handle, @joy_zelda shared a stunning picture of Glammy and hailed her for keeping it together during the difficult times. The tweep also called on the Megacy to come together and surprise Glammy on her birthday. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Lynn Forbes deserves all good things coming her way,I really wish God keeps her alive long to see her Kairo growup,Can We South Africans to do something special for her as she will be turning 55 years this year She the World's Greatest Mom."

AKA's fans share mixed reactions to post suggesting getting Lynn Forbes a birthday surprise

AKA's fans weighed in on the suggestion to surprise the late rapper's mother on her birthday. Some said they are willing to do something small for her while others felt it's a little too much.

@MamaWaka2017 said:

"Have learned a lot from u Mommy, m really inspired. Pls receive my sincere condolences to u nd the Forbes family as well as frends Have so much liv 4 u❤️, ur luv is so unquestionable. May our God give u all the strength u need during dis bereavement period."

@INF4825 wrote:

"There are 60K SA'cans. Via crowd funding, we can each contribute R50 and raise R 3M. Place R2M as a reward for anyone coming with info, which will lead to successful prosecution, about the Killers of AKA and R1M to establish AKA foundation led by the Forbes family and blessings."

@Laurent4Mathieu added:

"Agreed, her speech for her son was so great, a true and wonderful mother, i am sure, and a great heart. I feel so sorry for her, loosing a son that way, must be very hard. God bless."

AKA's memorial: Lynn Forbes calls Don Design her son after public's murder accusations, SA awed: "Case closed"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' memorial service on Friday 17 was an emotional affair as family, fans and friends gathered to celebrate his impactful life.

Many South Africans watched the proceeding live on TV and they were moved by the closeness of AKA's family and how welcoming they are of his friends.

One of AKA's friends Don Design who was with the Lemonade hitmaker when he was gunned down in Durban attended the memorial service. He showed a brave front even though many social media users linked him to AKA's murder based on the leaked CCTV footage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News