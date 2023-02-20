Mzansi star DJ Zinhle has finally spoken out about her baby daddy Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' untimely death

Kairo's mother wrote a heartbreaking post in which she expressed her fear of facing the parenting journey ahead without the rapper

Peeps lauded the DJ's bravery in posting the lengthy caption after she was trolled for the numerous online posts she made since Supa Mega's tragic passing

AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle, finally paid tribute to the late rapper. Unknown men in Durban on Florida Road gunned down Supa Mega, and he died on the spot.

DJ Zinhle said the thought of Kairo questioning her about AKA's death breaks her heart. Image: @djzinhle and @akaworldwide

The Lemons (Lemonade) rapper's death shocked many people, including his fans and family, as reports came out saying the shooting wasn't a mistake but an assassination, reported ZAlebs.

Taking to Instagram after burying Mega on February 18, Zinhle penned a heartbreaking post, saying she's scared her words won't be comforting enough when Supa Mega's daughter, Kairo, misses her dad.

"Kiernan, I am so sorry that you have been robbed of your time with your daughter, with @nadianakai, Steffan, your mom @lynnforbesza , dad and all of us. I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you Kiernan. The thought of her asking questions breaks me. What do I do when she misses and needs you?"

Because Zinhle and AKA had a healthy co-parenting relationship, AKA was an active father who frequently posted videos of him having fun with his daughter.

"We quickly learnt that our differences would not be a burden for our daughter, our past mistakes could not deprive our daughter of a happy childhood with love from both mom and dad. I am so glad we figured it out, it’s as if we knew you would not be around long enough. Thank you for loving her the way you did."

Mzansi applauds DJ Zinhle for ignoring haters and saying goodbye to her baby daddy with dignity

@Neliswa_Nelli shared a screenshot of Zinhle's tribute on Twitter. The tweep praised the DJ's maturity, saying:

"To say I'm inspired by this woman would be an understatement, her level of maturity, her kindness, her love and her heart❤️, my goodness❤️. I just wish people would be more kinder to her, I really do. @DJZinhle Strength and Love to you ♥️"

The tweet's comments were flooded by people who said they respect how Kairo's mom always stands up for her blended family despite getting trolled.

@PearlNohM said:

"Zinhle loves her daughter. She loves everything concerning her baby and I am here for it❤️"

@Slice13464027 shared:

"Yoh this woman is too strong. She is constantly shamed, belittled, ridiculed and attacked but she keeps going. She was even shamed for having a second child with a different man who married her."

@SWEEETPHACE posted:

"In an ideal world, this is how it should be. What a selfless mom. "

@lusandasisanda replied:

"Oh, Zinhle what a massage Strength to you and your daughter ❤️"

@Kaydeelicious

"People who have a problem with her must check themselves."

@nosiemthupha added:

"She's living her truth and it's beautiful to watch."

Nadia Nakai finally breaks silence after AKA’s death, posts emotional tribute online: “My heart is shattered”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai broke her silence following AKA's murder. The star who last posted on social media before AKA's death shared a heartwarming tribute.

The Amai rapper shared sweet videos of her time with Kiernan alongside a sweet caption.

Taking to her Instagram page, the award-winning South African rapper poured her heart out in the touching post. Nadia Nakai admitted that she was still struggling to come to terms with AKA's death.

