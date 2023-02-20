DJ Zinhle has been a topic of discussion on social media since her baby daddy AKA's untimely death

Many people have been sharing mixed reactions on how the star chose to mourn her ex-boyfriend despite being married to Murdah Bongz

Taking to her Instagram page after AKA's burial, DJ Zinhle poured her heart out in a touching tribute

DJ Zinhle let her pain out in a lengthy message to her late ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

DJ Zinhle posted a touching tribute to her late baby daddy Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

Source: Instagram

The star, who has been heavily criticised for mourning her baby daddy and disrespecting her husband, Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana, thanked AKA for being an amazing father to their seven-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes.

DJ Zinhle writes emotional message following AKA's burial

Taking to her Instagram page, DJ Zinhle said she felt AKA was robbed of his time with his family, daughter Kairo and girlfriend, Nadia Nakai. She also prayed for her husband, Bongani, to have the strength to help raise Kairo. She wrote:

"Kiernan, I am so sorry that you have been robbed of your time with your daughter, with @nadianakai, Steffan, your mom @lynnforbesza, your dad and all of us. I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you Kiernan. The thought of her asking questions breaks me. What do I do when she misses and needs you?

"Please watch over her and plead with The Almighty to guide Bongani @murdahbongz and I as we raise our daughter."

DJ Zinhle proud of her relationship with AKA

The mother-of-two touched on how proud she is that they had put their differences aside to focus on being the best parents for Kairo.

She noted that she was glad they had figured out a way to work together as co-parents. She added:

"We quickly learnt that our differences would not be a burden for our daughter, our past mistakes could not deprive our daughter of a happy childhood with love from both mom and dad. I am so glad we figured it out, it’s as if we knew you would not be around long enough. Thank you for loving her the way you did."

DJ Zinhle on moving forward following AKA's death

DJ Zinhle said they are still trying to piece together the pieces of their broken hearts. She also promised to love and comfort Nadia Nakai during the difficult phase. She wrote:

"Good night Kiernan. You told me God is in control, I will hold on to these words as we piece together the pieces of our shattered hearts. We will comfort and love Nadia, she is family now. God bless you."

Tembe family lawyers believe assassinated rapper AKA killed Nellie Tembe in Cape Town, Mzansi in disbelief

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the lawyers of late Nellie Tembe's family are reportedly convinced AKA killed Nellie. Nellie, the daughter of Moses Tembe, was Supa Mega's fiancée at the time of her death.

She died under mysterious conditions in Cape Town. Anele fell from the hotel she was apparently staying at with AKA. The rapper was killed in her city, Durban, months after her death.

City Press reports that Nellie's family lawyers accused the slain rapper of killing her on the fateful day in Cape Town. He said the family believes the rapper pushed or threw her from the balcony of their hotel room.

