The Tembe family lawyers reportedly shared that late rapper AKA killed Nellie Tembe in a Cape Town hotel

In a letter the lawyers wrote to the NPA, they claimed that AKA threw Nellie from the balcony of their hotel room

They also claimed Supa Mega went out partying with his friends after allegedly cleaning the hotel room which had blood

The lawyers of late Nellie Tembe's family are reportedly convinced AKA killed Nellie. Nellie, the daughter of Moses Tembe, was AKA's fiancée at the time of her death.

She died under mysterious conditions in Cape Town, AKA's hometown. She fell from the hotel she was apparently staying in with AKA. The rapper was also killed in her city, Durban, months after her death.

City Press reports that Nellie's family lawyers accused the slain rapper of killing Nellie on the fateful day in Cape Town. He said the family believes the rapper pushed or threw her from the balcony of their hotel room.

According to the publication, the late rapper allegedly cleaned their room which had blood and then went to party with his friends after her passing. They claimed he didn't attend to Nellie, who was alive 20 minutes after she landed on the ground.

The outlet reports that these details are contained in the letter written on behalf of the family by their lawyers TM Incorporated Attorneys to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The lawyers wrote the letter a few weeks after the NPA declined to prosecute the rapper.

Mzansi reacts to the Tembes lawyers' claims

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the accusations the lawyers levelled against the rapper who was assassinated in Durban.

@HermaineM wrote:

"So, they also ALLEGEDLY did the same to him?"

@Keepdedicating commented:

"Very much interesting facts by Tembe lawyers. If that's the case, then it is what it is."

@MhlengiNombeko wrote:

"I think the Tembe family just lacks accountability of admitting that parenting gone wrong, unhealed trauma, may have killed Anele, not AKA. To start with, why would a 21-year-old be attracted to a grown man? What was lacking that she found in AKA."

@TaSongzzz said:

"It's sad, in the midst of all this ... TIBZ died. Tibz didn't push anyone, Tibz had no beef with the family of Anele. If the rumours were true, why then was Tibz murdered? Hey, man, hip hop lost two great souls in one night."

@Keepdedicating wrote:

"He went partying just after his fiancée passed away? Ehhhhh."

@MasefelaE added:

"The article states that no fingerprints were found on the balustrades of the balcony, I guess she did a high jump then."

Moses Tembe dismisses claims of involvement in AKA's assassination

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Moses Tembe distanced himself and his family from AKA's assassination. Nellie Tember's father denied the accusations flying around on social media following the rapper's fatal shooting in Durban on Friday, 10 February.

Nellie, who was AKA's fiancée, died under mysterious circumstances in Cape Town. She was with AKA on the night she fell from a hotel. Some people alleged that Moses ordered AKA's hit.

Moses issued a statement on Thursday in response to the serious allegations levelled against his family. The businessman said the accusations are untrue and without substance. His statement is doing the rounds on Twitter.

