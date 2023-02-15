Kelly Khumalo's sister, Zandie Khumalo, has taken to her Instagram page to show support for AKA's friend Don Design, who is accused of murdering the rapper

Supa Mega passed away in Durban on Florida Road, where unknown men shot him, and he died on the spot

Khumalo seemed to suggest that Don Design isn't guilty of the crime and that the law will prove his innocence

Kelly Khumalo's sister, Zandie Khumalo, weighed in on the murder accusations against AKA's friend Don Design. Supa Mega died on February 10 during a shooting in Durban.

Zandie Khumalo has called out the people accusing Don Design of orchestrating AKA's murder. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede, @akaworldwide, and @don_design

Taking to Instagram, Zandie penned a lengthy post and accompanied it with a screenshot of Da L.E.S.'s tweet, calling out people accusing Don of orchestrating Mega's death because of his dodgy behaviour in the CCTV footage making the rounds online.

"I feel for you Don Design wabantu even tho I don't know you. I know what you're going through. You must know that South Africa has smart people, but it's dominated by a lot of fools with data and smart phones and if you are weak, your life will be turned upside down by these clueless fools. Stay strong bhuti, mourn your friend, heal and continue to live your life as long as you know your truth and your friend knows the truth, love and light."

Zandie wrote the post because she's also accused of being involved in her sister's late baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa's murder. News24 reported that she was even ordered by the court to testify in the high-profile case.

Mzansi blasts Da L.E.S after he defended Don Design

@SillyTokzen said:

"Da L.E.S this was a hit. In case you didn't know, everyone is a suspect including you. You and AKA had a fallout."

@GloriaMatsoele shared:

"Everyone needs to be questioned if you want the real culprits to be caught."

@Ed_UberDriver wrote:

"Bro, we are officially adding you to the suspects' list. Why should he be left alone? None of the guys that were there should be left alone."

@massagePalourx reacted:

"But, that’s how the law works. They start investigating the inner circle. The fans are just pointing out what worries them. The fans were important to SupaMega."

@AngeloSeaka also said:

"Everyone close to AKA is a suspect until proven innocent."

AKA's family supports Don Design after Mzansi accused him of being involved in Supa Mega's "assassination"

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family weighed in on the accusations against Supa Mega's DJ, Don Design. Peeps alleged that Don was to blame for the shooting because of the dodgy behaviour he displayed in the trending CCTV footage.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker left Mzansi and his family heartbroken after he and his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down by unknown men on Durban's Florida Road. Since then, his supporters, known as the Megacy, have worked tirelessly to solve the "assassination" case.

According to ZAlebs, The Forbes' family lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, appeared on Newzroom Afrika to discuss the murder case, and the subject of Don Design being named as a suspect by Mzansi people was brought up. Baloyi ruled out the speculations, saying Don would never betray AKA as they were like brothers.

