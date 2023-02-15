A South African man set up a stylish bedroom for Valentine's Day and asked for feedback from ladies on Facebook

The bedroom featured a big flat-screen TV, a full wine rack, hubbly and heart-spangled bedsheets

While there was no feedback on the design, some women commented on the post, potentially indicating their interest in the man

Not everyone was paired up on Valentine's Day, but this South African man set up a nice bedroom vibe and asked the ladies what they thought about it. Not a bad way to show you're alone and ready to host.

"Dear ladies," he said in the Facebook post. "Help me rectify any mistake here. Or what to change, I know [the] curtains are bad already. Kindly help me out since it's [the] month of Love. [I] decided to go Red. What should I change?"

Wannabe interior designer in the streets, rose petals in the sheet

The man has style and taste, as he turned a small bedroom unit into a stylish quarter. A big flat-screen television for Netflix and chill, a full wine rack, hubbly on deck, a window view of the starry night sky and heart-spangled bedsheets. Certified loverboy.

Take a look for yourself:

No feedback from the ladies, but some think he is a catch

This brother was playing 4D chess with the post. He saw 10 steps into the future. And it may have worked. Ladies took to the comments not to give feedback but potentially to slide in the DMs. Here is what some of them had to say:

@Nomcebo Sgudu said:

"Oh, I thank you for not going to the men's conference. Vali Vali gift has been received and appreciated by us women❣️"

Nts'iuoa Tiny Seeko commented:

"Last picture for the way. I'm sure your inbox is busy."

@Violet Dukes Mtungwa said:

"Who else is guilty of running to the profile to see umnikazi womlakalaka?"

@Fifiey MaNthabiseng said:

"Can I be your friend?"

