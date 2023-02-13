A group of South African friends surprised a soon-to-be father of twins with a "nappy braai" event

The cost of diapers for two children can be overwhelming, and the friends aimed to show their support

The Twitter post showed that some South Africans found the messages on the diapers to be hilarious and lighthearted

Nothing could prepare you for your partner telling you they were pregnant with twins. So, it's nice to have people who can support you during this brief existential crisis by helping you see it for the gift it is.

A group of South African friends did that for the homeboy, having a 'nappy braai'. A recent Twitter showed the hilarious messages of support that came with the diaper gifts.

Twins survival toolkit

Nappies are expensive, and parents with one child are breathing through the wound in the current economic climate. Imagine what parents of twins are going through. You will need some great friends with an incredible sense of humour to match. One thing about gents? They congratulate you while taking a jab at you.

Check out some of the pictures in the post below:

South Africans found diaper messages to be hilarious

You need a thick skin to parent. You are unprepared if you can't handle a few friends acting like kids. A few South Africans in the comments were also unprepared for some of the messages his friends left him.

This is what they had to say:

@Rhendi_ said:

"Lmaaaoo, that’s some funny messages."

@Jaguar248 added:

"Take 2 for bhayzing "

@yess_lord said:

"This is too cute"

@VathiswaCokoto added:

"Take 2 for byzing please, this is such a cute gesture."

Source: Briefly News