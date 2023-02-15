One woman has to chase Eland out of her home almost every day, and it is truly a beautiful sight

TikTok user @oom_kallie shared a video showing his wife leading the huge animal out the back door

Mzansi people took a moment to appreciate the wild beauty our country still holds

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

While many foreigners believe people living in Africa have lions in their backyard, they are not wrong. One woman on TikTok showed how it is a normal occurrence for her to have giant Eland entering her home, and it had Mzansi citizens busting.

Chasing Eland from their home is a normal thing for these people. Image: TikTok / @oom_kallie

Source: TikTok

South Africa is filled with so many beautiful things despite all the struggles we face. This video reminded us of our country's natural and calm beauty, and not many others can say the same.

TikTok user @oom_kallie shared a video of a big Eland in their home and his wife chasing it out. It seems as if these naughty animals do this often, lol.

Take a look:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi people have a good chuckle

This is something you'll only see in Africa. What an amazing sight and reminder of the blessing our country provides. People took to the comments to have a little laugh.

See some of the comments:

@SheChoppinBroccoli said:

“This is the side of Afrikaans TikTok I want to be on ”

@Elmarie Jonker said:

“Sorry that I'm late for work. I had to herd my Eland out of my house.”

@Tasha said:

“But ma... Stompie really, really looks very sad...”

@frannco321 said:

“I'm new here...where in the heavens is this place? I want to go live there.”

@Neersan88 said:

“I love where you live you are blessed.”

Adorable moment elephant says 'thank you' to drivers afterthe herd was allowed to cross the street

In related news, Briefly News reported that a herd of elephantshads warmed the hearts of many after a moment was recorded in a video many would have doubted if it was not recorded and shared.

In the footage that has gone viral and heaped massive reactions on social media and Facebook, the entire herd of elephants were allowed by oncoming cars to cross the road.

When they were almost done, a huge-looking one that was at the back, like the leader stopped for a moment and raised its trunk in a gesture that appeared exactly as though it said 'thank you' to everyone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News