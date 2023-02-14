Siya Kolisi made his main ladies feel extra special today, and the people of Mznais loved it

Both Rachel and Keziah got roses from Siya, and they both looked extremely pleased

Mzansi peeps thanked Siya for being such a good role model and for sharing these precious moments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Siya Kolisi has won the hearts of Mzansi for more reasons than just leading the Springboks to victory. Seeing him buy wifey Rachel and his cute daughter roses on Valentine’s day had citizens weeping.

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi gave his ladies, Rachel and Keziah, roses. Image: Instagram / Siya Kolisi

Source: Instagram

It takes a strong man to lead a country to victory, but even a stronger man to be vulnerable and share his authenticity with the world. Siya is this man!

Taking to his Instagram page, Siya shared two pictures; one of him and his wifey Rachel, and another of him with his beautiful daughter Keziah. He bought both his girls roses, and they looked over the moon.

Take a look:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The people of Mzansi swoon over Siya and his main ladies

This post had many falling even more in love with the Kolisis. Siya knows how to treat his women, which shows in everything Rachel does for him and their family.

See some of the heartwarming comments:

@deidre.jooste said:

“Just look at this amazingness!! A girl's Dad is always her 1st Valentine!! Well done Siya, you're always showing us how things should be done!!”

@nozipombere said:

“Daddy. A girl’s first love ”

@elvieradk2020 said:

“You guys just rock! Stay true! God bless you! ❤️”

@fayekhan7365 said:

“The match made in heaven ❤️❤️❤️”

@seanlambert97 said:

“Such a legend looking forward to the world cup this year.”

Siya Kolisi and beautiful wife Rachel jet off to Germany: Cute airport pictures have Mzansi melting

In related news, Briefly News reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi are one of Mzansi’s favourite couples. The two jetting off to Germany together reminded people of what legends they are. Their love is inspiring!

It is always nice to see true love and transparency from celebrities. The Kolisis are always honest with their fans, which is why they are so respected.

Siya posted airport snaps of him and his wifey Rachel on his Instagram page. They are going to Germany for Adidas and seem incredibly excited about the trip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News