Siya and Rachel Kolisi jetted off to Germany and shared a few airport selfies with fans before they left

Showing their inspiring antics as always, Siya shared the beginning of their trip to Germany

People let the two know that they need more clothes as it is winter in Germany and shorts won’t cut it

Siya and Rachel Kolisi are one of Mzansi’s favourite couples. The two jetting off to Germany together reminded people of what legends they are. Their love is inspiring!

Siya and Rachel Kolisi are in Germany, apparently, they were not dressed correctly for the cold. Image: Instagram / Siya Kolisi

It is always nice to see true love and transparency from celebrities. The Kolisis are always honest with their fans, which is why they are so respected.

Siya posted airport snaps of him and his wifey Rachel on his Instagram page. They are going to Germany for Adidas and seem incredibly excited about the trip.

These two are always having fun in everything they do!

“On our way ✈️ to @adidas HQ Herzogenaurach, looking forward to it! @adidasza”

The people of Mzansi wish the Springbok Captain and wifey well

Ugh, these two never fail to melt hearts and put smiles on faces. Mzansi wished Siya and Rachel well on their travels and let them know that they might want to layer up as it is a tad cold in Germany this time of year.

See some of the sweet comments:

@lut95lux said:

“Siya Kolisi is such an amazing uplifting inspiring individual.”

@dylmeister93 said:

“Gonna need warmer clothing than that over here! It is winter man!”

@fifo.hughes said:

“What a legend. Always got time to greet people. Safe journey bru.”

@uthabs_trudiee said:

“I’m laughing at how casual Siya is.”

@pguemmer said:

“Might need a few more layers of clothes, it’s freezing in Germany ”

