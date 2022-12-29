Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to rave about her Mercedes-Benz that she has been driving for nearly a year

The wife of rugby player star Siya Kolisi was keen to share her experience with using the Mercedes GLE

People in the comments praised Rachel's taste in cars and a few who have the same whip agreed with her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Siya Kolisi's wife Rachel told people why she loves her Mercedes. Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to give a raving review of her SUV.

Rachel Kolisi told people that she's completely impressed with her Mercedes-Benz GLE and that she even moved houses with it. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel's post about her car gave people a sneak peek into her recent adventure with the car. Her loyal followers commented on the post with compliments for Mrs Kolisi.

Rachel Kolisi satisfied with car after almost 1 year

Rachel Kolisi told her followers on Instagram that her Mercedes GLE has been nothing but a breeze to use for nearly a year. Siya's wife says owning the car has been a pleasant experience and was big enough to use when she moved houses. She wrote in the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I LOVE this car. I’ve been super fortunate to drive many cars but this one, is right up there. I recently moved house and did the entire move in my car. Not to mention, kids, dogs and bikes."

People in the comments praised Rachel's taste in cars. Many other netizens congratulated Rachel on having the practical whip.

mooisbeautybar commented:

"My car."

ndingu_amanda_ commented:

"A dream."

bonga_lubelwana_mgudlwa commented:

"It's Benz or nothing."

mummypamrumbi commented:

"I need a GLE."

camilla.berry.50 commented:

"It changes colour as well."

summerhillkids commented:

"You deserve it."

sihlumile_the_bear_junior commented:

"Awusemhle sisi."

deanna.isaacs.79 commented:

"How fortunate you are to be so happy, good luck."

winray_fortuin_ commented:

"Safe travels. Enjoy.""

kilani_andile commented:

"Wow what a strong SUV car congratulations mfazi wako wethu.[Wife of out home.]"

Rachel Kolisi hints at "surprise" as Siya returns and fans guess she is pregnant

Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel had peeps thinking they have a little one on the way. The beloved South African couple posted pics in bed together which left tongues wagging.

Rachel and Siya posted a pic looking cosy in their family home. Many people made assumptions after reading the interesting caption Rachel wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News