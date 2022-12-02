Rachel and Siya Kolisi have tongues wagging all over the internet after a mysterious Instagram post

The South African rugby player and his wife celebrated reuniting when the SA rugby athlete came back home

Online users of flooded comments of Siya and Rachel's cosy pic together after they implied that something pleasant happened to them

Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel have many people thinking they have a left bundle of joy on the way. The beloved South African couple shared a picture after being reunited recently.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi had a sweet reunion, and Rachel shared the special moment with fans who started speculating that she was pregnant. Image:@rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel and Siya shared a cute snap all loved up in their family home. Many people flooded the comments with assumptions because of the cryptic caption on their photo.

Siya Kolisi and Rachel have South Africans convinced they will have baby number 3

A post by Rachel Kolisi made people think they may be expecting a little one. After Siya returned home, they took a picturein bed together, and Rachel captioned it:

"We got the best surprise yesterday."

Online users flooded the comments with their theories about the surprise. Many people assumed that they were hinting at having a baby.

duchessofhampstead commented:

"Are we having a little one?"

d.utchies commented:

"He is home."

cikylicks commented:

"The gal got it all."

tiz_monica commented:

"Why are we all thinking the same thing."

amandambongwa

“We having a baby.”

fakepalindromes27 commented:

"Expecting twins ?"

wesleygerber_photography commented:

"Your moving back to Cape Town?"

bongi_august commented:

"Something Mithi."

zeldalagrangesa commented:

"Give us some good news while the country politically falls apart. Come on!"

zubzzzz95 commented:

"You guys are expecting twins?"

ziziphodyubeni commented:

"Baking in the oven MaReychi?"

"Cutest ever": Siya and Rachel Kolisi's kid turns 5, fans love mom's bday video

Briefly News previously reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi have a five-year-old daughter named Keziah, aka Kiki. The little girl recently celebrated her birthday, and her parents were ecstatic.

Rachel Kolisi wrote a sweet message to her daughter on her special day. Other celebrities, such as The Woman King actor Siv Ngesi, added to the sweet messages for Kiki.

In a post by Rachel Kolisi, she wished her baby girl Kiki a happy 5th birthday. In the post.

