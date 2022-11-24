Siya and Rachel Kolisi celebrated their daughter Kiki's special day with special social media posts

The little girl is getting older, and her mum created a video compilation of their special times together

Other celebrities and many netizens shared their comments wishing Keziah Kolisi a happy birthday

Siya and Rachel Kolisi have a 5-year-old daughter named Keziah aka Kiki. The little girl recently had her birthday, and her parents celebrated.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi have a reason to celebrate as their daughter turned 5 years old. Image:@rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi wrote a sweet message to her daughter on her special day. Other celebrities, such as The Woman King actor Siv Ngesi, added to the sweet messages for Kiki.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi celebrate their daughter.

In a post by Rachel Kolisi, she wished her baby girl Kiki a happy 5th birthday. In the post, she wrote:

"Five amazing years loving Kiki."

Kiki is one of Rachel and Siya's two children. The little girl is the last born, and her dad celebrated on his page too. Many people joined in to celebrate, including some public figures.

TV personality Adele Barnard

"Happy birthday, Keeks! She is so warm, sweet and sunny."

Actor Siv Ngesi commented:

"❤️❤️"

Wife of rugby player Cheselin Layla Kolbe commented:

"Love you Kezi ❤️"

Fans of Rachel and Siya also had their own sweet wishes for the little girl. Many complimented Kiki on how adorable she is.

micheleburger1 commented:

"KoLusi Happy Birthday sweet girl love you!"

moyeni_lodge commented:

"Happy 5th Birthday "

amina.dusenge commented:

"Aww happy birthday "

motshidisim commented:

"Such a sweet girl "

meganwpietersen commented:

"Love you precious Kiki "

sunnytembani commented:

"Cutest everrrr! Heart explosions here!"

rezamitchley commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful baby girl"

motshidisim commented:

"Such a sweet girl. Happy birthday, Kiki!

oheartofdecor commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful Kiki, you are so super cute."

ndijubilee commented:

"Such a cute video. happy birthday Kiki"

clairecobble commented:

"Happy birthday Kiki, you gorgeous gorgeous girl!"

dums7243

"She's beautiful ❤️❤️ happiest birthday to her."

Source: Briefly News