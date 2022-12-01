A gorgeous woman got herself a new ride and was happy to share her special moment with TikTok

The lady shot a video of when she collected her new set of wheels and happily drove off into the sunset

Her Mzansi TikTok followers praised her in the comments for bagging such an expensive BMW as her first car

A woman celebrated her new car on social media. Image: @phutiphala/TikTok

Mzansi loves heartwarming posts about women working hard and achieving their dreams. A woman going by the TikTik handle @phutiphala gave peeps their daily dose of woman empowerment with her clip.

She posted a video collecting her new car from the dealership and said she named her new baby sparkles.

The woman celebrated her achievement with balloons and a bottle of champagne to make the moment special.

She wore a black outfit and sunniest to match her black and glossy beemer and took a few snaps before driving off.

TikTok users pressed the like button and posted their congratulations in the comments. Some shared that her first car is their dream car and that she should enjoy the mean machine.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Read Mzansi's comments from the post below:

@kayspark said:

"Love this for you."

@kanyisamikhanyiegeorge wrote:

"You deserve it, babe. Congratulations, mama.

@edmarketing1 stated:

"Congratulations, love it for you."

@thickgirldiary_ shared:

"Was literally parked next to you yesterday, and I noticed the car because I liked it. Congratulations, mama."

@user7757921395577 mentioned:

"My fave car right now. Congratulations. "

@enzo_fab0 posted:

"Get them, girl. The bag belongs to you ' you deserve everything, and this is the start. See you at the finishing line."

@ayompili said:

"Sparkles is gorgeous, just like her mummy! Niphathane kahle bakithi. Congratulations! "

@olawadibusiness commented:

"At your own pace, we see you. Congratulations, Ausi."

