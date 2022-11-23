Her dreams came true, and a happy woman took to her social media to show off her big purchase

The young lady bought herself a new set of wheels, and South Africans could not be any happier for her

Netizens have since flooded her comments section to congratulate her and celebrate her beautiful achievement with her

Seeing other people succeed and enjoy the fruits of their hard labour is heartwarming.

Twitter user @Mhana_Kwetsi showed gratitude and excitement as she posted four pictures giving social media users a sneak peek as she collected her car at a car dealership.

Captioning the pictures, she quoted her favourite Bible verses and wrote:

"1."When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen" 2. "For I know the plans I have for you" declares the Lord "

In the comments section, some people said the young lady had inspired them to celebrate their big or small wins. Congratulating her, @peejay_peter wrote:

"Congratulations on your wheels sisters, safe kilos and happy memories ahead."

@jade_billions said:

"Congratulations on your wheels sisters, safe kilos and happy memories ahead."

@NtuthukoNMM also said:

"I don't know you but congratulations. Beautiful addition."

@Maselelo_kgoale:

"Congratulations, the feeling is out of this world "

Picture of the lady taking delivery of the new car at night in the middle of nowhere has people screaming, “Sketchy”

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman raised eyebrows when she got her car delivered in the middle of the night.

A situation left people talking on social media after @KingDon_za shared a picture of a woman whose car was delivered in the middle of nowhere at night. Like many newly purchased cars, the woman's car also came with a big beautiful red bow, but this did not stop her situation from being more suspicious.

In the comments section, people speculated about this. Others suspected the car might have been stolen, while others felt that maybe this was the only time the woman was available and the car had been delivered to her. Analyzing the situation, one person wrote: "She doesn't look happy for her new car, and the salesperson looks like he's in a hurry."

