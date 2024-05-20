Meet Mary Joan Martelly, George Foreman's remarkable wife

Mary Joan Martelly is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Saint Lucia. She is widely recognised as the wife of the American former professional boxer and entrepreneur George Foreman. Foreman, nicknamed "Big George", is a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medallist. She has managed to keep a low profile, which has prompted many to ask endless questions about her.

Mary Joan Martelly and her husband George Foreman (L). The former boxer attends the Hublot x WBC "Night of Champions" Gala (R). Photo: @GeorgeForeman on X (Twitter), Roger Kisby (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mary Joan Martelly and George Foreman have been married for over 39 years. The celebrity wife is widely recognised for supporting her husband in managing the family brands, notably Foreman Grills and George Foreman's boxing ventures. They share five children and currently reside in Huffman, Texas, United States.

Mary Joan Martelly’s profile summary

Full name Mary Joan Martelly Gender Female Date of birth 17 May 1963 Age 61 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Mon Repos, St. Lucia Current residence Huffman, Texas, United States Nationality Saint Lucian-American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’6’’ (168 centimetres) Weight 139 lbs (63 kilograms) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner George Foreman Children 5 Profession Businesswoman, philanthropist

Mary Joan Martelly’s bio

Mary Joan Martelly was born in Mon Repos village in the Caribbean Island country of Saint Lucia and relocated to the United States at a young age. George Foreman’s spouse is a private person and prefers keeping details about her parents and siblings behind the blanket.

What is Mary Joan Martelly's age?

George Foreman’s spouse (born 17 May 1963) is 61 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Is George Foreman's wife Jamaican?

Mary Joan Martelly's nationality is Saint Lucian-American. The celebrity wife was born in Saint Lucia and raised in the United States.

Who are Mary Joan Martelly's children?

Five facts about Mary Joan Martelly. Photo: @biggeorgeforeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mary Joan Martelly met the renowned boxer George Foreman at a boxing match in Las Vegas. After dating for a while, they tied the knot on 27 March 1985. Together, they have welcomed three sons and two daughters with the former professional boxer: George Foreman IV (Ferris Wheel), George Foreman V (Red), George Foreman VI (little Joey), Natalia, and Leola Foreman.

How many times did George Foreman get married?

Besides his marriage to Mary Joan Martelly, Foreman has been married four times to various women, including Adrienne Calhoun, Cynthia Lewis, Sharon Goodson, and Andrea Skeete. From all his marriages, the legendary boxer has 12 children: five sons and seven daughters. Below is a brief history of his previous marriages.

George Foreman's first wife

Who was George Foreman's first wife? His first wife was Adrienne Calhoun. The couple married in December 1971 but went their separate ways in 1974. Before breaking up, Adrienne and George Foreman had one child together, Michie Foreman.

Adrienne and George's divorce was allegedly linked to George's affair with Pamela Clay. The professional singer and actress Pamela Clay and George Foreman share a son named George Foreman Jr. After the legal finalisation of their divorce, George and his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Gross welcomed a daughter, Georgetta Foreman, in 1997.

George Foreman's second wife

After Foreman and Calhoun’s divorce was legalised, she married the former Miss Black Teenage America, Cynthia Lewis, in 1977. Two years into the union, the couple filed for a divorce in 1979. The duo did not have any kids together.

Sharon Goodson (1981-1982)

The legendary boxer's third wife was Sharon Goodson. The duo tied the knot in 1981. However, their union was the shortest of his, lasting less than a year. They went their separate ways in 1982.

Andrea Skeete (1982-1985)

The same year Foreman divorced Sharon, he married his fourth wife, Jennifer Skeete. The couple had two children together: Freeda George and George Foreman III. Their marriage lasted for three years, and they decided to part ways in 1985. Unfortunately, Freeda George Foreman passed away on 9 March 2019.

How many baby mommas does George Foreman have?

The American former professional boxer has four baby mommas, namely Mary Joan Martelly, Adrienne Calhoun, Pamela Clay, and Charlotte Gross. The boxer also adopted two daughters, Isabella Brenda Lilja Foreman, in 2009 and Courtney Isaac Foreman, in 2012.

How many kids did George Foreman have with each wife?

George Foreman’s wife, Mary Joan Martelly, welcomed five children from her marriage with the former professional boxer: George Foreman IV, George Foreman V, George Foreman VI, Natalia Foreman, and Leola Foreman.

The former boxer George Foreman, alongside his wife and kids. Photo: @GeorgeForeman on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He has a child named Michie Foreman with Adrienne Calhoun. George also shares a son, George Foreman Jr., with the professional singer/actress Pamela Clay. He also shares a daughter named Georgetta Foreman with his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Gross. Therefore, the legendary boxer has a total of ten biological kids and two adopted.

Mary Joan Martelly's philanthropic work

George Foreman’s wife is well-known for her extensive philanthropic work in health and child welfare. She has also been a strong advocate for AIDS awareness and prevention. In the 1990s, Mary became a spokesperson for the Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

Mary Joan Martelly and her husband also teamed up and formed the “Foreman Family AIDS Foundation,” which aimed to provide financial assistance and aid to AIDS patients worldwide. Additionally, she has played a supportive role in managing the family brands, notably Foreman Grills and George Foreman's boxing ventures.

Mary Joan Martelly is a celebrity wife who became prominent following her relationship with George Foreman. Her husband is an American former professional boxer and entrepreneur. Their marriage has been an inspiration for many, lasting for over 39 years now.

READ ALSO: Tony Hawk's net worth: How rich is the skateboarding legend?

Briefly.co.za published about Tony Hawk's net worth. He is an American professional skateboarder, CEO, author, motivational speaker, TV personality, and business mogul from San Diego, California, United States.

Tony Hawk is widely recognised as the pioneer of skateboarding. His net worth is generated from skateboarding, endorsements, speaking, advertising, and his companies. What is Tony Hawk's net worth in 2024?

Source: Briefly News