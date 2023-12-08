Bianca Dusic is the celebrity wife of Kristen Kish: Facts and bio

Bianca Dusic is an Australian business executive best known as the VP of Food & Beverage for Standard Hotels. In addition, she is a celebrity spouse widely recognized as Kristen Kish’s wife. A renowned chef and TV host, Kish gained notoriety for winning the tenth season of Top Chef. The couple have enjoyed marital bliss for over two years and is a testament to a love transcending societal norms and expectations.

Bianca Dusic and Kristen Kish married in 2021. Photo: @kristenlkish on Instagram (modified by author)

Despite her wife’s prominence, Dusic prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes.

Bianca Dusic’s profile summary and bio

Full name Bianca Dusic Nickname Bianca Gender Female Birthplace Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Current residence New York, USA Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Deakin University Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in kilograms 68 Weight in pounds 150 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Gay Marital status Married Spouse Kristen Kish Profession Business executive Famous for Being Kristen Kish’s wife Social media Instagram

How old is Bianca Dusic?

Chef Kristen Kish at The Red Supper in New York City, USA. Photo: Noam Galai

Bianca Dusic’s exact date of birth and age have yet to earn a public mention. However, based on her appearance and professional experience, Dusic appears to be in her early to mid-30s. Regarding her education, Dusic attended Deakin University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree.

Bianca Dusic’s height

Dusic stands 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms). Bianca features dark brown hair and eyes.

Professional career

From April 2016 to October 2019, Bianca was a Corporate Director at The Sydell Group. She has worked as a Director of Operations at NeueHouse and Soho House.

Dusic was also an Assistant General Manager at Electric House. The celebrity wife is a Certified Hypnotherapist & Holistic Health Coach in bWithin.

Who is Kristen Kish?

The Korean-born American chef made her career debut as an instructor at Stir, a culinary kitchen in Boston. In 2012, she was promoted to chef de cuisine by the restaurant’s owner and worked until March 2014.

Kristen Kish, Bianca Dusic, Tori Holmes and Maneet Chauhan at the Capital Food Fight in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: UGC

In 2017, Kish released and co-authored a book titled Kristen Kish Cooking: Recipes and Techniques with Meredith Erickson. In May 2018, she became a chef at her new restaurant, Arlo Grey, in Texas.

Kristen currently hosts 36 Hours on Travel Channel. In addition, she is a co-host of Fast Foodies on TruTV and a co-host of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. She also hosts National Geographic’s Restaurants at the End of the World.

Kristen Kish’s age

Kish (aged 40 as of 2023) was born on 1 December 1983 in Seoul, South Korea. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. At the age of four months, Kristen was adopted by a family in Kentwood, Michigan, USA. She attended Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago, earning an A.A. in culinary arts.

Kristen Kish’s spouse

Kristen announced her engagement to Bianca Dusic on 29 September 2019 in an Instagram post. The duo exchanged nuptials on 18 April 2021.

How much is Kristen Kish’s net worth?

Various sources pen Kish's net worth at $1.5 million in 2023. In 2012, she earned around $125,000 in prize money as the winner of Top Chef Seattle.

Kristen Kish at the Time100 Next at Second in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Kristen Kish’s profiles

The talented chef is active on social media. She has 522k Instagram followers and 214k followers on Facebook. Additionally, Kristen has 40.5k Twitter followers as of 30 November 2023.

Bianca Dusic and Kristen Kish have been married since 2021, and they seem happy and in love. Their relationship has helped break down barriers and pave the way for more inclusivity in the culinary world.

