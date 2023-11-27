Josh Blue's ex-wife, Yuko Kubota: What happened to her?

Yuko Kubota is a Japanese-American ex-celebrity spouse best known as Josh Blue's ex-wife. A renowned comedian, Josh was voted the Last Comic Standing on NBC’s reality show Last Comic Standing during its fourth season. In addition, he was a finalist on America’s Got Talent. The ex-couple were married for six years before they divorced, citing irreconcilable differences.

Despite her ex-husband’s prominence, Yuko Kubota prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes. In-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the ex-celebrity spouse.

Yuko Kubota’s profile summary and bio

Full name Yuko Kubota Nickname Yuko Gender Female Birthplace Japan Nationality Japanese-American Ethnicity Asian Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Josh Blue Famous for Being a celebrity ex-wife

How old is Yuko Kubota?

Yuko Kubota has yet to reveal her exact date of birth to the broader public. However, based on her looks, she appears to be in her mid-40s.

Yuko Kubota’s height

Kubota stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Yuko features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Yuko Kubota’s profiles

The ex-celebrity wife is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who is Josh Blue?

Blue made his career debut doing open mic sets while attending The Evergreen State College. In 2002, he won the Comedy Works New Faces contest. The star won $10,000 for first place at the 2004 Royal Flush Comedy Competition.

He was the first comedian to do stand-up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Josh’s other television credits include Comics Unleashed and Live with Regis and Kelly.

He was voted the 11th best comedian in Comedy Central’s Stand-Up Comedy Showdown 2011. In 2023, Blue appeared on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.

Josh Blue’s age

Josh Blue (aged 45 as of 2023) was born on 27 November 1978 in Cameroon but grew up in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Blue’s father, Walter, was a professor of Romance languages at Hamline University. Regarding his education, Josh attended Como Park Senior High School, where he graduated in 1997.

Is Josh Blue married?

Yuko Kubota and Josh Blue first met through a mutual friend and started dating. They tied the knot in 2008 despite their different lifestyles, cultures and beliefs.

Nonetheless, the duo divorced in 2014. They share two kids, Seika and Simon. Blue has been dating Mercy Gold since 2016 and appears happy and in love.

Josh Blue’s health

Josh has cerebral palsy, classified explicitly as spastic hemiplegic cerebral palsy. Much of his self-deprecating humour is centred on this.

How much is Josh Blue’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Blue has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 23-year-old career as a comedian.

Yuko Kubota gained notoriety after her marriage to comedian Josh Blue. However, the couple's union hit the rocks, and they separated ways. Kubota maintains a low-key profile away from the spotlight.

